Geraldine standout senior Joanna Hammett was announced as the Class 3A Bryant-Jordan Student-Achievement winner on Monday night at the annual awards event held in Birmingham. The 36th annual Bryant-Jordan Student Athlete Awards Banquet was held at the Sheraton Ballroom Monday night. A total of 104 high school regional senior honorees were recognized and awarded more than $380,000 in scholarships.
Hammett has been a star athlete in a number of sports, including volleyball, basketball, and rodeo. On the volleyball and basketball courts she has been a member of multiple DeKalb County championship winning teams, a team captain in basketball, and helped the volleyball team to a state runner-up finish. In rodeo she was a state champion and national finals qualifier in goat tying.
When she’s not competing, Hammett has been a DeKalb County CAC Celebrity Host, volunteered for numerous events and organizations, including helping feeding area veterans and homeless, while also teaching children proper safety techniques for riding horses and competing in rodeo, as well as the Dig Pink Program to raise awareness for Breast Cancer.
The Achievement Award honors high school senior student-athletes who have achieved success relative to his or her ability or who may have overcome an unusual hardship. Selection considerations include: academic performance relative to measured ability, sport involvement, athletic honors, student leadership, civic/church leadership.
Hammett was previously named a regional winner, along with classmate Collin Mayfield, who was named a Scholar Athlete award winner, which earned each of them $3,000 in scholarships from the Bryant-Jordan Foundation, while Hammett being named one of the 14 class winners on Monday night earns her an additional $3,500 in scholarships.
Named after two Alabama sports legends – Paul “Bear” Bryant and Ralph “Shug” Jordan – the Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Program brings together the best and brightest high school senior student-athletes from 52 regions in Alabama awarding college scholarships to celebrate their achievements. The Bryant-Jordan Program honors students who are exceptional academically, as well as those who have overcome major obstacles to succeed. The scholarships are divided into two major categories.
Since 1986, the program has donated over $10 million scholarships to over 3,200 student-athletes across Alabama.
In addition to Hammett and Mayfield, other regional winners from Sand Mountain were Jacob Mitchell of Fyffe receiving the 3A Region 7 Scholar Athlete award, Alex East of Guntersville winning the 5A Region 7 Scholar Athlete Award, and Adelyn Ellis of Sardis winning the 5A Region 7 Achievement Award.
The list of other class and special scholarship recipients honored Monday night were:
2020 Overall Bryant-Jordan Winners
Larry Striplin Scholar-Athlete of the Year Recipient
Josh Williams, Linden High School
Ken and Betty Joy Blankenship Student-Achievement Award Recipient
John Corbell, Sulligent High School
BRYANT-JORDAN SCHOLAR-ATHLETE CLASS WINNERS
CLASS 1A: Josh Williams, Linden High School
CLASS 2A: Jackson Baker, Ariton High School
CLASS 3A: Ty Weeks, Winfield High School
CLASS 4A: Ashton McCullar, Haleyville High School
CLASS 5A: Sam Bartlett, Elmore County High School
CLASS 6A: Morgan Causey, Wetumpka High School
CLASS 7A: Mary Claire Ridgeway, Florence High School
BRYANT-JORDAN STUDENT-ACHIEVEMENT CLASS WINNERS
CLASS 1A: Cleveland Gettis, Florala High School
CLASS 2A: John Corbell, Sulligent High School
CLASS 3A: Joanna Hammett, Geraldine High School
CLASS 4A: Aaliyah Kennedy, Wilcox Central High School
CLASS 5A: Royce Bryars, Elberta High School
CLASS 6A: Arturo Rodriguez-Lopez, Fort Payne High School
CLASS 7A: Alex Machada, Austin High School
2020 Bryant-Jordan Special Scholarships
Herman L. “Bubba” Scott Coaching Scholarship
Trent Colburn, Hale County High School
Dr. Gaylon McCollough Medical Scholarship
Lindsey Smith, Mountain Brook High School
Alabama “A” Club Educational & Charitable Foundation Scholarships
(In honor of Tommy Brooker)
Emily Knerr, Hoover High School (Achievement Division)
Josiah King-Rogers, Carver-Montgomery High School (Scholar Division)
Auburn Football Lettermen Club Scholarships
Sarah Kate Sligh, St. Michael Catholic (Achievement Division)
Grace Caroline Klezmer, Mary Montgomery High School (Scholar Division)
United Methodist Children’s Home ‘Embrace Alabama Kids’ Scholarships
Amelia Grace Moore, Central, Clay County High School
ReAnna Watson, Gaston High School
