April 27
Jonathan Cash, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Terry Swearengin, of Boaz, was charged with second-degree theft of property, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.
April 28
Randy Wright, of Albertville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Maria Marcos, of Albertville, was charged with child abuse.
Tristan Crow, of Attalla, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 29
Laura Murphree, of Boaz, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass.
Daniel Davis, of Union Grove, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
April 30
Shawn Simmons, of Horton, was charged with failure to appear.
Destri Veasy, of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
James Weigel, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
May 1
Ruben Jarquin, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
Marcus Williamson, of Guntersville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Orlando Ramer, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.\
May 2
Randall Ginn, of Henegar, was charged with public intoxication.
Pedro Francisco, of Crossville, was charged with public intoxication and failure to appear.
John McAnally, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
May 4
Gerald Martens, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Marcos Vasques, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
James Garner, of Boaz, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 5
John Crow, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
May 8
Heather Brown, of Albertville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aroldo Vasquez-Ramirez, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
May 9
Nicole Herring, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Junaldet Florestal, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Miguel Baltazar, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
May 10
Amber Jaco, of Albertville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault, second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, public intoxication and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
May 11
Steve O’shields, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
May 13
Waymon Hampton, of Albertville, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
May 14
Thomas Filmorem, of Albertville, was charged with first-degree domestic violence.
Julio Ajqui, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Manuel Castro, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
May 15
Amy Sims, of Albertville, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
May 16
Angel Lopez, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Ronaldo Reyson, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication and failure to appear.
Juan Bernabe, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
May 17
Nathan Burgess, of Albertville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dalton Cantrell, of Guntersville, was charged with DUI.
