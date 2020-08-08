A little over a decade of service to high school volleyball in Alabama has earned Johnny Champion the AHSAA’s award for 2019-2020 Official of the Year. Champion began officiating AHSAA volleyball matches 14 years ago. He’s also officiated football, basketball and several other sports the past 25 years.
The long-time official is also the Douglas softball coach and has been since 2013.
“I know most of the people who officiate softball games, and they know I know the rules,” he laughed. “I honestly enjoy coaching and officiating. To me, you need to know the rules front and back if you’re going to coach. So, doing both has helped me in both capacities.”
The Boaz native officiates volleyball games all over the state and beyond. Champion works as a referee for college volleyball around the South East and in club leagues all over the country.
“I honestly didn’t know that much about volleyball when I was approached about officiating the sport,” he said. “But after I really started learning the rules, I found out just how much I enjoy the sport. So far, I’ve officiated in eight state championship matches. Getting recognized as official of the year was surprising but I was very grateful to be honored like that.”
When it comes to state championships, playoff matches or just a mid-season match, players are usually going to be nervous. Champion said it’s not different for officials.
“There’s definitely a lot of anxiety the night before a big match,” he said. “But you’ve got to make sure you’re prepared to do your job. There’s always a lot of other officials watching when you officiate big matches. That can make you nervous too.”
Each year the AHSAA releases statements about the need for officials in every sport. Champion understands why people would be apprehensive about becoming an official, but he encourages those thinking about it to do so.
“I know a lot of people don’t want to be yelled at by fans,” he said. “I understand that completely, but once the game starts you really don’t hear any of that. It’s a very rewarding thing to be a part of, and if you’re thinking about joining us, you should.
Champion added, “I’ve watched so many kids grow up, which is great, and you also develop a real brotherhood with all the other officials. I’ve enjoyed doing it so much.”
Anyone interested in becoming an official should visit www.ahsaa.com/officals.
“I tell new officials to find a mentor to help you along,” Champion concluded. “I would not have been able to make it as an official without two ladies – Kathy White and Sonja Hard. They helped me so much. There are veteran officials all over the state willing to help in anyway. If you’re a new official, I’m happy to help in anyway.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.