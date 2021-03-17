Albertville City Schools will start on a new schedule next school year after the Board of Education approved a revised academic calendar Tuesday night in a 4-1 vote.
The new calendar has the 2021-2022 school year beginning with a staggered start on Aug. 4-9 and has extended breaks in November, December and March, including an extra week for spring break. Though different than the first calendar version posted on social media that had two-week breaks after each quarter, Superintendent Boyd English said the approved calendar still provides a balance between off and on days, which he hopes will allow students and teachers to decompress but also let schools focus on students who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This calendar that was passed was nothing like the calendar that leaked out on Facebook the first time,” English told The Reporter. “…We’re hopeful as we get into the year that our teachers will be able to enjoy those strategic breaks that are set aside or serve as interventionists for students… All of us want the same goal and that’s what is best for our students.”
Freshman board member John Gladden voted against the schedule change after making a motion to table the issue. Gladden said he did not believe the calendar reflected the wishes of the majority of staff and parents and that the reasons given by the board for the change did not capture the whole picture.
“I believe that replacing the calendar that we approved back in October [2020] is not the right thing to do at this time,” Gladden said. “To me, the changing of this calendar has nothing to do with vacations or plans or any of the other reasons that we received in our emails, but it’s based on other factors that have not been addressed.”
Gladden cited three state initiatives beginning next school year that teachers and students would need to learn and adapt to including individualized educational programs for special needs students, a new grade book system and the adoption of a new math curriculum.
“Beyond the scope of these three initiatives, and there are many more … no one has yet to mention to me or even speak to me … about Alabama Senate Bill 94,” he said.
Presented by Sen. Rodger Smitherman (D-Birmingham), the bill seeks to postpone certain components of the Literacy Act — which requires third-grade students meet specific reading standards before moving to the fourth grade — until 2024 due to the pandemic, Gladden said.
In response to Gladden’s motion to table the vote, Board President Bobby Stewart said he did not want to wait on the state’s decision to address literacy and learning issues.
“I personally don’t care,” Stewart said. “We’ll have to deal with whatever the state’s doing. Our whole goal is to educate students. I do not want to wait until the Literacy Act goes in place. I want to address those students now… I don’t think this calendar is unrealistic.”
English said the new academic calendar will be a vital part to the system’s Road to Recovery plan, which spells out strategies for getting classes back on track post pandemic. He said he respected Gladden’s opinion, but the calendar change was about more than the Literacy Act or what the state may be doing.
“The Literacy Act is really not the primary catalyst for us having this balanced academic calendar,” English told The Reporter. “It’s about literacy. It’s about the kids who are behind… You got new comers that are coming straight into the U.S. for the first time. They become Albertville Aggies... We want to make sure we give [students] every opportunity to be successful.”
English said the system will also be making changes to its virtual learning program, which will be offered only to students in grades 7-12 who apply and meet certain criteria.
