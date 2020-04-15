The Albertville Boaz recycling center has restructured its donation receiving process after closing its doors to the public as instructed by Gov. Kay Ivey and state health officer Scott Harris.
With only a “skeleton crew” of employees working, the center has asked the public to help keep operations running smoothly while maintaining social distancing.
“We are asking the public to become our partners,” the center stated. “This is the way many recycle centers operate and we have had the pleasure all these years to spoil our customers. We are doing our best to follow social distance practice, also all new products are stored until a timely manner has passed in order for us to sort through. So any presorting and following the request we have asked is greatly appreciated.”
The center has placed several bins outside it’s building — located at 311 Sand Mountain Drive in Albertville — in which different items can be recycled. Each bin is labeled to specify what types of items can be placed inside. For example, blue bins have been designated to receive junk mail, office paper, magazines, newspapers and plastic grocery bags.
Some other recyclable items the center will take include:
• Plastic bottles – i.e. No.1 drink bottles; No. 2 bottles i.e. milk jugs, laundry bottles, plastic coffee containers etc. – please rinse out bottles.
• Plastic items – i.e. No. 5 butter, sour cream, yogurt containers; Ensure bottles, flower pots, etc. Please rinse out containers.
• Plastic items – i.e. No. 6 solo cups, some yogurt containers etc. – please rinse out containers.
• Aluminum – i.e. bagged cans – please rinse out cans.
• Metal – bagged – please rinse out cans.
• Glass – The center accepts clean clear, brown and green glass bottles only.
• Cardboard – there will be a red trailer located at the entrance of the door for cardboard only.
The center does not accept household trash, furniture, bedding, wood, yard clippings, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.