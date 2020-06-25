Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater (SMPA) is excited to announce a membership agreement with the City of Albertville that will help significantly improve the mental and physical health of City employees. Every full-time, active City employee will have the option to get an Individual Premier Membership to Sand Mountain Park. Each active employee will have to pay the one-time enrollment fee and then the monthly cost will be $0.
The Premier Membership package includes fitness, group exercise, racquetball, pickleball, indoor aquatics, outdoor water park, tennis, indoor open gym and outdoor open turf on the multi-purpose fields. This membership benefit shows the commitment that Sand Mountain Park has to improving the quality of life for the City’s employees. Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater will be a premier sports vacation destination encompassing 130-acres in Albertville, located 10 miles from Lake Guntersville and 70 miles from Birmingham. Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is managed by The Sports Facilities Management (SFM).
As the park continues to get closer to its grand opening, we are beginning to seek out corporate membership agreements that present significant value to local businesses. The SMPA’s partnership with the city is a great start to this effort and we are very excited to be able serve all these hard-working employees at the park.
“This membership benefit for city employees will be an excellent perk and help us accomplish our mission of improving the mental and physical health of our community,” General Manager Patrick O’Brien stated. “It is a way for us to thank the City of Albertville for all the hard work they have done to help make the Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater dream come true.”
Offering fitness and aquatics membership options to employees is proven to increase productivity, reduce turnover, help attract new employees and can also decrease insurance costs, SMPA stated.
“As Mayor of Albertville, and on behalf of this administration, we’re very pleased to be able to give back in this way to the people who represent and serve our great city on the front line every single day,” Mayor Tracy Honea stated. “We’re immensely grateful for our dedicated, loyal employees and want to see them thrive in all areas of their lives. They’re the faces and backbone of who we are as a city, and it is our hope that offering this benefit will serve as a large source of pride in where they work and an enhanced quality of life for themselves and their families going forward.”
About SMPA
Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is a sports, leisure, wellness and entertainment venue with 16 tennis courts, 14 outdoor turf fields, a 7,600 person capacity outdoor amphitheater, an 8-lane indoor competition/lap pool, an outdoor water park, multiple playgrounds, an RV park, an 18-hole disc golf course, a 3.5+ mile walking/running trail, two dog parks, and a 103,000-square-foot community recreation center that will include four hardwood courts, a two-story fitness center, a two-lane indoor track, concessions, locker rooms and conference/party rooms.
About Sports Facilities Management
About Sports Facilities Management: Sports Facilities Advisory, LLC (SFA) and Sports Facilities Management, LLC (SFM) are both headquartered in Clearwater, FL. Founded in 2003, SFA has served more than 2,000 communities, produced more than $10 billion in institutional-grade financial forecasts, and provided funding strategies and solutions for more than 120 youth and amateur sports and recreation complexes worldwide. SFM provides industry-leading, results-driven management solutions for sports, fitness, recreation, and event venues nationwide. Since 2014, SFM-associated venues have hosted more than 100 million guests and generated hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact.
