On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey received her first of two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.
"I applaud the scientists, medical professionals and [the] Trump administration for working nonstop to create and distribute a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to help put an end to this pandemic," she said it statement. "I’m very grateful to receive my first dose this afternoon."
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre also received a dose of the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.