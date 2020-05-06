Douglas High School senior Taylor Walls will be continuing his tennis career at the next level, as he has signed to play for Gadsden State for the 2020-21 year under the leadership of coach Buster Stewart.
Walls has had the encouragement of his father Brian Walls, Guntersville assistant fire chief, and his mother, Jennifer, throughout his high school career. His parents have been a huge help to the tennis program and have supported his dream.
The combination of athletics and academics has always been important to Walls and his family. Gadsden State offers the academic program he is seeking, allowing him to follow in his father’s footsteps as a first responder, and continue playing tennis at the collegiate level.
Walls is a naturally gifted athlete and extremely competitive, which makes him an asset for any team. At DHS, he was a part of the football, basketball and tennis teams.
However, it was tennis where he truly excelled. He joined the Douglas varsity as an eighth grader and was a natural at the sport. He decided early that he wanted to be a competitive player and strive for the next level.
Walls played numerous USTA tournaments during the year to improve his match experience. Additionally, he took many lessons to improve his skillset and set his goals even higher.
He is not only a leader on the tennis courts, but he is also heavily involved with the FCA, FFA and many academic honor societies and clubs at school. He is a gifted pianist and is active in his church. He also is an honor graduate and received the career tech award and fine arts award.
Stephanie Wisener, the Douglas varsity head coach during Walls’ eighth grade and freshman seasons, said, “My last year as the Eagles’ head coach, and Taylor’s freshmen year, was memorable because we won the county by such a huge margin and then qualified for state.
“Taylor played a major part in this accomplishment by working his way into the varsity lineup and contributing his hard work and energy to the Eagles’ success that season. Taylor has always been a natural born leader and team oriented.
“Although Taylor had limited match experience his freshman year, he jumped right in to fill in for a player out with the flu at No. 1 doubles with Alex Wisener. He never backed down and was always willing to do what was best for the team. He has and will always be one of my favorite kids to coach.
“Ian Wisener [assistant coach] helped me coach Taylor that last year, and he mentioned several times how coachable Taylor was and how willing he was to make changes to improve his game.
“One thing that Ian and I agreed on is his competitive spirit. Coaches want the fight and grit he brings to the game. You can’t teach that. He just fights until the last point.”
Walls was well on his way to a great season this year. He was undefeated in singles and had only lost one doubles match. The Douglas boys had a record of 6-1, with a six-match winning streak, when the season came to an unexpected end.
The Eagles were undefeated in area play at that point and were looking forward to fighting for a chance to compete at state.
Isabella Wisener, the Eagles’ new varsity head coach, also discussed Walls’ accomplishments.
“Taylor was a huge part of the success that our boys team accomplished this season,” Wisener said. “Having Taylor on the court drastically changes the mood of any match. You can always hear him cheering on his teammates, and the energy that he played with all season really fired up the rest of the team.
“I had several parents and younger players discuss with me how much they loved to watch Taylor’s matches, because of his competitive spirit and personality.”
Wisener said Walls is a player she could always count on. She knew if his match was in progress, he was fighting for every point and taking the pressure off some of his teammates with less match experience.
“I really witnessed his determination in one particular match,” Wisener said.
“Taylor was in a close set, and I was discussing strategies for a tiebreaker. His response was, ‘Coach, I’ve got this, and we aren’t going to a tiebreaker. It’s my serve and our team needs this win.’ He walked off, won the game 40-0 and won the match. You can’t teach that kind of competitiveness and want to win.
“Although Taylor has a fiery personality, he is also very team oriented. Due to Taylor coming straight from basketball, we had little time to work out the lineup before the season. Taylor was happy to play in any singles position and with any teammate for doubles. Multiple times he stated that he would do whatever was best for the team in order for them to qualify for state.
“Taylor, along with our other seniors, will truly be missed next year, but we are excited to see all that he accomplishes as a collegiate tennis player at Gadsden State and in life.”
