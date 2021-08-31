Mary A. Cash
Albertville
Mary A. Cash, 73, of Albertville, died Friday, August 27, 2021, at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Services were Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at White Oak Cemetery. Rev. Gary Smith Jr. officiated.
Survivors include her children, Meredith Baugh of Nashville Tenn., Marvin Gore (Angie) of Lakewood Ranch, Fl., Maury Gore (Shalayna) of Albertville; a bonus daughter, Jnifr Hill (Barry); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Martha Killion (Marlon), and Myra Glassco (Steve); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Johnny Max Painter
Boaz
Johnny Max Painter, 62, of McVille Road, Boaz, died on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021, in the McRae Chapel with Bro. Kevin Painter officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Gaskin Painter, of Boaz; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Melissa Gaskin, of Boaz; two grandsons; sister, Martha Jean Whiteside, of Boaz; sisters-in-law, Priscilla Painter and Janice Painter, both of Boaz; and brother-in-law, Victor Herring, of Boaz.
Judy Gail LaRue Rice
Boaz
Judy Gail LaRue Rice, 76, of Boaz, died Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
There will be a memorial service at 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Rev. Jackie Gaskin will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 4 until 5 p.m. before the service.
She is survived by her children, Tammy Partridge, Shon Royster (Dusty), Terry Rice and Angela Carnes (Brian); and three grandchildren.
Candido Damian Rios
Albertville
Candido Damian Rios, 79, of Albertville, died Friday, August 27, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Chapel of the Holy Cross in Albertville. Interment will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Raul Bedoya will officiate the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
He is survived by his wife, Elvira Rios; and his children, Demetrio Rios, Donato Rios, Hermelindo Rios, Heriberto Rios, Julia Rios and Magali Rios.
Lori Wolcott
Asbury
Lori Wolcott, 51, of Asbury, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Service will be Sept. 2, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve and Rev. Jerry Wells officiating. Burial will follow in Rainsville Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Survivors include her husband, Steven Wolcott, of Asbury; sons, Kevin and Jacob, both of Asbury; mother, Barbara Lyles, of Asbury; brothers, Rick Lyles (Linda), and Edward Lyles, both of Asbury; and several nieces and nephews.
Brandon Reid
Galloway
Albertville
Brandon Reid Galloway, 27, of Albertville, died Monday August 30, 2021, at his home.
His family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his parents, Barry Galloway and Stacy Galloway; sister, Ragan Galloway; grandparents, Gary and Dianna Walls; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tammy Swindell
Attalla
Tammy Swindell, 54, of Attalla, died Sunday, August 29, 2021, at her home.
Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery. Rev. Mike Gaskin will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday evening.
She is survived by her husband, David Swindell; son, Michael Swindell; sisters, Judy Griffin and Rosey Johnson; and brother, Jamie Vaughn.
Mary Elizabeth Mhoon
Geraldine
Mary Elizabeth Mhoon, of Geraldine, passed away August 29, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from the Dekalb Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow. Arrangements entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Survivors include a daughter, Marlene (Geoff) Freeman; grandchildren, Mallori Freeman and Allisyn (Luke) Walker; four great-grandchildren; and two nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Quinten C. Mhoon; parents, AB and Ethel Higgins; brothers, J.H. Higgins and A.D. Higgins, Jr.; and a sister, Imogene Bearden.
Laura Dickie Weaver
Grove Oak
Laura Dickie Weaver, 56, of Grove Oak, died Aug. 29, 2021.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel.
Survivors include a son, Austin Benjamin; brothers, Louis Dickie (Debbie) and Steven Dickie (Donna); and sisters, Diana Buchannan (Terry), Liz Godwin (Doug), and Susan King (Vernon).
Hector Navarro
Albertville
Hector Navarro, 88, of Albertville, died Aug. 30, 2021, at his home.
Services will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Juan Jimenez officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Survivors include his daughters, Juanita Contreras, Margarita Jimenez, Rosa Delatorre, Yolanda Rios, Marisol Navarro and Nancy Navarro; sons, Hector Navarro Jr., and Francisco “Javier” Navarro; one sister; 21 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
