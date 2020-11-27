General manager/owner Mark Brickey and his team at Sand Mountain Toyota in Albertville knew master diagnostic technician Jarrid Traylor was the best of the best. Now, everyone in Southeast Toyota knows too.
Traylor, who lives in Attalla, won Southeast Toyota’s inaugural Pro Tech Skills Competition. On Nov. 4, representatives from Southeast Toyota visited Sand Mountain Toyota to honor Traylor and present his trophies and other awards.
Southeast Toyota includes dealerships in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Besides the trophies, Traylor won $3,000 cash, $1,000 worth of Snap-on gift cards for tools, an Amazon gift card and various Snap-on tools. He estimated his prize package at $5,000.
“It’s just humbling to me,” Traylor said. “I don’t really consider myself any better than anybody else. I just take pride in what I do and try to do the best I can. I appreciate my honor, but like I said, I don’t think that I’m any better than anybody else.”
The Pro Tech Skills Competition was a two-day contest at Southeast Toyota’s headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida.
“They had random technical questions they had to answer every month leading up to a total points system,” said Kris Brown, field technical specialist for District 6 in Southeast Toyota. District 6 includes Sand Mountain Toyota.
“At the end, the points were tallied and the top 50 guys went and took a specific test to qualify, and then we took the top 25 techs in the region,” Brown said. “They came to the hands-on skills portion in Jacksonville at our technical training center.”
Traylor’s wife, Leigh, accompanied him to Jacksonville for the competition.
“I didn’t feel too good about it after the first day,” Traylor said. “I told my wife we may be going home tonight. At the end of the day they called out the top 10, and I was still in the top 10.”
Traylor said he was “genuinely surprised” when officials announced him as the winner, because he didn’t think he did well enough to win.
“The second day one of the things you had to do was diagnose a car that they had put a fault in, and it wouldn’t start. I checked and I checked, and you had an hour. He had already told me I only had 10 minutes left, and I still had not figured out why it wouldn’t start.
“I knew if I didn’t get it started, I wouldn’t have a chance. I just went for the experience. If I won, that’s awesome, obviously, but I knew if I didn’t get it started there was no way I was going to win. With probably about four minutes left, I figured out what wouldn’t let the car start.
“The written test was extremely difficult. There were multiple written tests. There was a written test for body electrical things, there was a written test for suspension and steering type stuff. It was a real challenge.
“When he told me I won, I said I think y’all need to recount, but I’m not going to ask you to. I’m going to take it.”
Brown described the competition as a mix of hands-on skills and written testing.
“It was challenging and very difficult,” Brown said. “It was designed to be difficult. It was the best of the best that we have in SET, so it was good.
“Jarrid is an extremely deserving individual. He’s just one of the top guys in the whole region, so we’re extremely proud and excited that he was able to represent Sand Mountain and represent SET as No. 1.”
Brickey said Toyota hired Traylor to train technicians at Lawson State Community College in Birmingham. After a stint as an instructor, Sand Mountain Toyota hired him. Part of his job at SMT is training other technicians.
“Jarrid has always been a MDT [master diagnostic technician], which is the highest level Toyota has,” Brickey said.
“Jarrid is a great guy, a good family man. It’s just such an honor to have the No. 1 technician out of 4,000 technicians in the Southeast. Pretty much, he can fix anything. We’re really proud of him, and it’s an honor for us to have him on our team.”
Traylor has been with Sand Mountain Toyota for five-plus years. His hobby is fishing.
“I’m still better at fixing Toyotas than I am fishing, and that’s why I’m still here,” Traylor said. “The day I think I can make more money catching fish than working on cars, that’s where I’ll be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.