Jarrid Traylor, a master diagnostic technician at Sand Mountain Toyota in Albertville, won Southeast Toyota’s inaugural Pro Tech Skills Competition. Representatives from Southeast Toyota’s headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida, visited the dealership to honor Traylor and present his trophies. From left, Kris Brown, field technical specialist; Mike Newsome, director of technical operations; Alex Sandifer, manager of technical training; Traylor; Mark Brickey, Sand Mountain Toyota general manager/owner; David Martin, district fixed operations manager; Kenneth Polite, FTS manager; Keith Radenhausen, district training manager; and Brian Hubbard, district sales manager. Not pictured is Gary Whitefield, fixed operations manager for Sand Mountain Toyota.