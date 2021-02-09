An Albertville man was arrested on charges of rape and sexual abuse of a child from a 2016 incident, police said.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said the victim alerted officials of alleged abuse on Friday, Feb. 5. The incident occurred in 2016, Smith said.
Mateo Reynoso, 22, was arrested without incident Friday evening in Guntersville at the Walmart parking lot without incident, Smith said.
Reynoso is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.
Reynoso was booked into the Marshall County Jail on $25,000 bond.
Smith urged anyone who feels they may have been a victim of rape or sexual abuse to report the crime.
“There are several avenues available for help,” Smith said.
“You can go to the police. We can then get the Child Advocacy Center and the Department of Human Resources involved. You can go to DHR or the CAC directly. They will in turn get the correct police department involved.
“If you have been abused or assaulted and need medical attention, go to the emergency room. The hospital has a duty to report abuse to police.
“Schools have case workers that can deal with this type of report. They also have a duty to report it to police. Ministers or pastors are also not a bad idea. They can help make the reports.”
Smith said after the victim came forward with her allegations Friday, she was interviewed at the CAC and APD detectives worked much of Friday to locate Reynoso.
