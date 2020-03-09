Shepherd’s Cove Hospice held its 15th annual Race to Remember on Saturday, March 7, where 486 participants ran the 5K route at Albertville High School in honor of lost loved ones.
As one of the nonprofit organization’s biggest fundraisers of the year, Shepherd’s Cove CEO Rhonda Osborne said the event isn’t just a help to them — it’s a help to all who’ve been burdened by life’s unfortunate circumstances.
“Everybody experiences loss, but how we cope with it can be very individualized,” Osborne said. “But this is a day and event for people to put those memories into some purpose and express how they’ve coped to other people. Just like when we cheer these runners on, sometimes their way of coping cheers other people on to know that you can get through this.”
Among the runners was Joseph Rowan, 33, of Boaz, who raced dressed as The Flash and sported a backpack full of books and other assorted items. He said the extra weight he carried during the race represented the physical and spiritual weight everyone carries in life, and it was to also honor those who work to lighten people’s load.
Rowan knows about the weight of loss first-hand. He said he lost his grandfather to “failing health,” and his mother died with lung cancer nearly nine years ago. Both were under the care of Shepherd’s Cove. He also lost a friend and mentor who was a longtime volunteer at Shepherd’s Cove.
When Rowan reached out to Shepherd’s Cove and shared his considerate plan days before the race, Osborne said she was left in awe.
“Wow,” she said, recalling her initial thoughts of Rowan’s story. “For someone to be that thoughtful in how to demonstrate the loss and — we could not have planned it any better. It was quite unique and just fit in perfectly with what we were doing, and helped him — again, it expressed his individual story but blended beautifully with the whole picture.”
After the race, Shepherd’s Cove Hospice recognized the following award winners:
• Overall Top Male for 5K: Adrien Gonzalez, 19:42 time
• Overall Top Female for 5K: Maggy Perez, 23:52 time
• Overall Top Male for 1-Mile Fun Run: Cooper Scott
• Overall Top Female for 1-Mile Fun Run: McKinley Lindblat
• Largest Team: Anna’s Real Estate Racers
• Best Dressed: Rowan as The Flash
With support from runners, volunteers and sponsors, Race to Remember has helped Shepherd’s Cove Foundation raise up to $53,942 this year, according to Chief Relations Officer Beth Ann Parnell. The goal is $70,000 by March 31.
Proceeds go directly to providing many different means of assistance like in-home care, inpatient care, palliative care and grief support. Because the fundraiser does so well, Osborne said Shepherd’s Cove is able to serve everyone in need — no one is turned away.
