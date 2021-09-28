On Monday, the Albertville City Council approved the city’s budget for the 2022 fiscal year.
The city projected a total of $26,556,560 in revenues for the General Fund and a total of $26,201,045 in expenditures, which leaves a balance of $355,514.81 left over.
According to the budget, the biggest expenditures will be for general government expenses at $8,526,841.81, recreation at $1,568,806 and police, fire and street departments at $5,857,221.72; $3,505,005.97; and $2,645,056.65, respectively.
In other business, the council:
• Introduce Ordinance No. 1764-21 to amend the zoning ordinance no. 1454-15 to include patio/garden homes.
• Approve Resolution No. 1761-21 to abate an overgrown yard nuisance at 1000 Wright Drive.
• Approve Resolution No. 1773-21 to support an application for airport improvement funding for fiscal year 2022 and authorize Mayor Honea to sign all necessary documents.
• Introduce Ordinance No. 1774-21 to amend subdivision and zoning regulations concerning requirements for shared driveways.
• Set a public hearing on Oct. 4 to hear a request from Howard and Katherine Reeves to annex their property located at 763 H.T. Greer Road into the city limits.
• Introduce Ordinance No. 1775-21 to approve the annexation of 763 H.T. Greer Road into the city limits.
•Introduce Ordinance 1776-21 and set a public hearing on Oct. 4 to hear a request from Sam Motes to rezone property located at 2280 Solitude Road from AG-1 (agricultural) to R-2 (low density).
City seeks authority to form entertainment district
The Albertville City Council has formally requested the State Legislature to allow them to form an entertainment district in downtown Albertville.
Per the council’s request, which was approved during a meeting Monday, Sept. 13, the State Legislature may take up a bill in the upcoming session that would give the City the authority to establish an entertainment district.
If approved, patrons would be allowed, under Alabama law, to carry and consume an open container of alcohol outside if purchased from licensed and permitted businesses within the district during business hours.
The general goal of establishing an entertainment district is to benefit local business and patrons during festivals, shows and other outdoor events held in the area.
In other business that night, the council:
•Introduced an ordinance to annex property located at 625 Buchanan Road into the city limits and set a public hearing on Oct. 18 to discuss the request made by Justin Eric Brown.
•Suspended the rules for immediate consideration and approval of a resolution finalizing pricing and issuance of General Obligation Warrant 2021-A and General Obligation Warrant 2021-C. An ordinance authorizing the issuance of series 2021-A warrants was originally adopted by the council on March 1. The city awarded the sale of the warrants to The Frazer Lanier Company Inc. as underwriter for $5,700,000. An ordinance authorizing the issuance of series 2021-C warrants was originally adopted by the council on Dec. 27, 2019. These warrants were also awarded to Frazer Lanier for $4,055,000.
•Adopted the Marshall County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.
•Adopted a resolution to purchase land located at 6950 and 7080 U.S. Highway 431 and authorized the mayor to sign all necessary documents. The land is currently home to The Royal Inn and the Kings Inn hotels, respectively. According to the resolution, the purchase price is $1,750,000.
•Approved a name change for engineering company Goodwyn Mills Cawood In. to read Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC.
•Approved expenditures for August 2021.
•Set a public hearing for Oct. 4 to hear requests for alcohol licenses for Tobacco Express located at 511 Glover Street and another unspecified business located at 4559 U.S. Highway 431. The requests were made by Monamad M. Tarna and Delfino Cruz, respectively.
•Authorizes Purchasing Director Mike Brewer to solicit bids for day porter and overnight cleaning as well as landscaping at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater.
