According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 96.4% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths had underlying conditions that may have contributed to mortality. That’s nearly 2% more than the nationwide rate of deaths with underlying conditions — 94% — according to data recently released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state health department’s latest case data for Aug. 31 showed 1,337 out of 2,083 of COVID-19 deaths — 64.1% — had cardiovascular disease, 94 had chronic liver disease, 498 had chronic lung disease, 521 had renal disease, 843 had diabetes, 345 had compromised immune system and 1,117 had multiple underlying conditions. Seventy-four deaths had no underlying conditions.
Of those, 68.9% were 65 years or older, 51.4% were female and 59.5% were white.
Statewide, the total number of cases as of Tuesday morning, Sept. 1, was 118,134 with 9,482 probable cases. The death count was 2,102 with 98 probable. More than 943,609 diagnostic tests have been taken for the COVID-19 virus and 53,892 antibody tests have been reported to the department.
Of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 since March, 48,028 are presumed to have recovered.
For Marshall County, 3,493 total cases of COVID-19 were reported as of Tuesday along with 41 deaths and 20,906 total tests.
DeKalb County reported 2,069 cases, 14 deaths and 12,136 total tests.
Etowah County reported 2,697 cases, 40 deaths and 20,515 total tests.
Blount County reported 1,045 cases, 11 deaths and 7,984 total tests.
Nationwide, there were 6,033,655 total cases Tuesday with 183,649 deaths and 2,184,825 recoveries, according to John Hopkins University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.