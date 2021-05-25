Sharron LePenske
Formerly of Albertville
Sharron LePenske passed away peacefully on May 18, 2021, after a full, loving, and eclectic life including her time as a proud member of the Air Force and life’s work as an electrical draftsman with NASA and GE locomotives.
Mrs. LePenske moved to Marshall County in 2004 from Erie, PA to live with her daughter, Claudine (LePenske) Oliver (Scott).
Sharron was an active member of St Williams Parish, the VA, Guntersville Museum, and loved her dominos group and many friends she met. She and her family moved to Gulf Shores in 2019.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to sharefoundation.org where granddaughter Chelsea Oliver lives.
Mary Lee Russell
Boaz
Mary Lee Russell, 79, a resident of both Grant and Boaz for many years, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 in Warner Robins, Ga.
Graveside Services were held in Bush Family Cemetery in Madison County on Saturday May 29 at 1 p.m.
Mary was born August 20, 1941, in Shipman Virginia to the late Wilson Lee and Mary Edith White. She worked at The Sand Mountain Reporter for many years and worked at Hinton Mitchem Tractor for over 20 years until she retired.
Mary was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be missed by everyone who knew her. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Allen Russell, and son, David Allen Russell.
Mary is survived by her children, Janet Butcher and Mark (Tammy) Russell; sisters, Joyce “Sis” Elliott, of Virginia, and Faye Kern, of Florida; grandchildren, Josh, Jessica, Nick, and Jordan; and great-grandchildren, Caleb, Evan, Shayla, Archer, and Jason.
Rodney Hart
Albertville
Rodney Hart, 56, of Albertville, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service was at 5 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with Rev. Richard Soper officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Hart; sons, Joshua Hart and Taylor Hart; daughter-in-law, Codie Hart; two grandchildren; mother; Sarah Hart; and a brother, Lynn Hart (April).
Robert E. Grindle Sr.
Boaz
Robert E. Grindle, Sr., 86, of Boaz, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home.
Services were Monday, May 24, 2021, at Marshall memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Marie; his children, Tammy Smith and Christy Grindle; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and his two brothers, Howard Grindle and Kenneth Grindle.
Joyce Hoffman Bright
Formerly of Albertville
Joyce Hoffman Bright, 70, formerly of Albertville, died February 15, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held June 5, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home at 10 a.m. The service will be held under a large tent outside with burial immediately following.
Survivors include her husband, Richard G. Bright; three children, Jason Bright, of Jacksonville, Fla., Deanna Lyons (John), of Decatur, and Justin Bright (Gai), of Bangkok, Thailand; nine grandchildren; Identical twin brothers, Lane (Cheryl) and Wayne (Donna); sister, Gail Lett (Doc); as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to The Neighborhood Christian Center in Decatur, Fairview Baptist Church in Decatur or The Hospice of the Valley.
Doug Johnson
Union Grove
Doug Johnson, 88, of Union Grove, died Dec. 22, 2021, of COVID-19.
A celebration of life will be held at Arab Heritage Memorial Chapel June 12, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Survivors include five children, JoCasta Farmer (Wayne), of Atlanta, Tammy Johnson, of Hartselle, Janet Marsh (Joe), of La Vergne, Tennessee, Joseph Fleming (Barbara), of Huntsville, and Scott Fleming (Sherry), of Albertville; a special friend and companion at Bridgewood Gardens, Margie Thrash; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Danny Max Freeman
Crossville
Danny Max Freeman, 70, of Crossville, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Crossville Memorial Chapel with burial at Union Grove Cemetery. Rev. Jason King and Rev. Brandon Bruce officiated the service.
He is survived by his children, Clint Freeman (Carie), Taylor Freeman and Drew Freeman; seven grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Rhonda Halford, Tommy Freeman, Joe Freeman (Bridgett), Johnny Ray Freeman (Judy), Cheryl Mays (Josh), Sam Freeman and Sarah Smith (Brent); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Bobby Copeland
Boaz
Bobby Copeland, 68, of Boaz, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services were Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. David Smith officiated.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Copeland; son, Chris Copeland (Misty); four grandchildren; brother, Rickey Copeland; and a host of nieces and nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.