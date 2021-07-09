This is an opinion column.
I think I’m experiencing manipulation fatigue.
So much is going on in the world, so many angles of interpretation, it’s next to impossible to know what’s true, what I should be worried about, what the powers that be want me to worry about, what they want me to be distracted by and from, whether the indignation I feel about one issue is an appropriate response or a calculated, manipulated reaction.
If you had to choose the most important issue facing America today, what would it be? The rise of the Chinese Communist Party? New COVID-19 variants? Food shortages? Inflation? UFOs? Gas prices? Nuclear war? Racist ideas being taught in schools? The sexualization of children? Population decline? Immigration? Transgender bathrooms? Voter suppression? January 6th? Joe Biden’s latest ice cream flavor pick?
All that’s been in the mainstream media headlines in the last week, if not the last day. For each of them, the more you look into it, the more you see what you thought you knew was a lie or half truth meant to manipulate you and make you some combination of angry and scared.
It’s obvious to me that the things China is doing are evil, COVID notwithstanding. But is every anti-CCP story an honest critique or a campaign to shift my attention to something not as important as say, the total woke take over of every American institution? Those things could certainly be related, as my suspicions the U.S. is literally under some kind of attack grows with each new Marxist pronouncement by military leaders and Congress members.
But everyone’s got an agenda, especially the so-called leaders “on your side.” You can’t trust the Republicans who say it’s the end of the world and you can’t trust the Democrats who say nothing nefarious is going on. Somewhere in the middle isn’t the right answer either.
The best I can do is read broadly, distrust completely and fight the fatigue that comes from the constant barrage of “bombshell” reports that are forgotten the next day. Because fatigue is the ultimate goal of any elite in power since anger and fear can only go so far. Much like how the devil will make you busy if he can’t make you bad, those who want to control us are just as happy with our apathy as with our ire.
Daniel Tayloris news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.