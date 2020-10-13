Arnold Horton Wilson
Albertville
Arnold Horton Wilson, 95, of Albertville, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at his residence
Graveside service were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Asbury Methodist Church Cemetery. Frank Jones officiated the service. Pallbearers were Dan Rains, Morton Hodgens, Michael Bowman, Scott Bardenwerper, Joe Patton and Jeff Blackmon. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. Wilson was a WW II Veteran in U S Navy and a long time educator.
Mr. Wilson is survived by his children, Sandra Kaye Uptain (David), Cheryl Ann Gordon (Glenn), Frances Lee Elmore (Mike), and James Arnold Wilson; grandchildren, Leigh Ann Bardenwerper (Drew), Laurie Beth Bowman, Tyler Wilson Elmore, Kathryn Elmore, and Chase Elmore; great -grandchildren, Corrie Meghan Diamond, Alleigh Bowman, Michael Bowman, Caden Bowman, Scott Bardenwerper, Ryan Bardenwerper, and Evan Diamond; great-great-grandchildren, Noah Diamond, and Allie Diamond; sister, Elizabeth D’Orio; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Imogene Wilson; grandson, Michael Nelson Harmon; and great-granddaughter, Madelyn Claire Harmon.
Arlene Kelly
Oneonta
Arlene Kelly, of Oneonta, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. She was 78 years of age.
Rev. Willis Kelly of Albertville officiated the graveside service held Oct. 14 at Skirum Cemetery (DeKalb Co., AL). In her memory, donations can be made to Camp Seale Harris- Southeastern Diabetes Education Services (CampSealeHarris.org/donate). Lemley Funeral home directed.
Arlene Szczerbik Kelly was born May 11, 1942 in Gary, Indiana, to Joseph Szczerbik and his wife, Irene. She met and married the love of her life, Denny “Dusty” Kelly, in 1959 while he served with U.S. Army anti-aircraft missile batteries stationed around Chicago during the Cold War. The couple subsequently moved to Alabama (Sand Mountain) in 1961 where Arlene’s first morning as a newlywed in Alabama was marked by Arlene awakening to Denny’s female kinfolk surrounding her bed, staring at the newcomer from up North.
After stints in Birmingham and Albertville, the couple moved to Oneonta in July 1971 where they raised their family and became active participants in the community. Over the years and to ensure her sons could continue their education into college, she enjoyed working at numerous places including the First Baptist Church, the Southern Democrat newspaper and WCRL-WKLD. Raising four men - one husband and three boys - was a task she perfected despite the natural challenges it presented. She cherished and will ever hold dear the grandchildren who gave her untold joy. Her dedication as an endlessly caring and tirelessly devoted wife and mother cannot be overstated and will be dearly missed.
Predeceasing her were parents, Joseph and Irene Szczerbik, and brothers, Joseph and Michael, and sister, Barbara Roddy.
Surviving are husband, Denny Kelly; sons, David (Tami), Danny (Sherry) and Keith (Jennifer); grandchildren, Kyle, Jordan, Dustin, Andrew, Parker, Caroline and Reece; sisters Patricia (Art) Mudd, Loretta (Art) Copelin; and brother Charlie (Alvina) Szczerbik.
Special recognition goes to Yecenia and Mattie who provided generous love and care the last several years.
“Bear” Lang
Horton
“Bear” Lang, 52, of Horton, died Oct. 7, 2020, at his home.
Visitation was held Sunday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown Chapel.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Engle Bridges; daughters, Karla Bearden, of Center, and Tasha James (Greg), of Mountainboro; sons, Joseph Bridges, of Albertville, and Jeremy Bridges, of Horton; sister, Charlotte Pankey, of Boaz; brothers, Randall Pankey (Sandra) and Danny Pankey, all of Boaz, and Chris Lang (Terri), of Albertville; seven granddaughters and one grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
Belinda Anthony
Albertville
Belinda Anthony, 53, of Albertville, died Oct. 9, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services were Monday, Oct. 12, at Forrest Home Cemetery in Boaz with Bro. Dean Moore officiating and Benny Anthony speaking. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, David Anthony; daughters, Dana Michelle Silas (Dustin) and Jessica Stephens (Eric); daughter-in-law, Britainny Anthony; son, Daniel Anthony; sister, Melinda Turner; and nine grandchildren.
Donald Reese
Albertville
Donald Reese, 80, of Albertville, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital
Graveside services were Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Memory Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Kyle Jenkins officiating. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Dorotha G. Liles
Albertville
Dorotha G. Liles, 89, of Albertville, died Oct. 10, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Graveside services were Monday, Oct. 12, at Marshall Memorial Gardens with Bro. Joey Cannady officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Cathy Flynn (Jim); daughter-in-law, Margaret Liles; sons, Randy Liles (Nancy) and George Liles (Norma); sister, Anne Rives (Harold); eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Jorene McCormick
Boaz
Jorene McCormick, 77, of Boaz, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
Services were Tuesday at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Liberty Cemetery. Rev. Delynn Baugh and Rev. Jimmy McCormick officiated.
Survivors include her sons, Danny McCormick and Marty McCormick (Jennie); seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and twin sister, Marylene Thacker (Joe).
Todd Anthony Poe
Gallant
Todd Anthony Poe, 59, of Gallant, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his residence
A memorial service was held Oct. 12, at his sister’s home in Gallant. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include his son, Jesse Todd (Amanda); five grandchildren; and a sister, Paige Mays (Jimmy).
———
