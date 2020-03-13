FYFFE — Twin sisters Maggie and Marie Woodall of Fyffe made the All-DeKalb County girls basketball team following their outstanding 2019-20 seasons, when they helped lead the Red Devils to their 21st area tournament championship and a 24-6 record.
Coaches in Jackson and DeKalb counties also selected Marie to the girls Sand Mountain Super 6.
On Feb. 24, the senior twins took the next step in their careers by signing scholarships with Gadsden State during a ceremony in the lobby of Mike Cochran Gymnasium.
“We played Collinsville in the county tournament [finals], and after that game, he came up to us and was talking to us,” Maggie said of Gadsden State head coach Bryan Phillips.
“We weren’t expecting it all … we didn’t think we would get to go anywhere, but he said he was going to offer us and we were really excited. We’ve always loved basketball, and we’ve played ever since the third grade. We know a lot of girls that he picked too.”
The Woodall twins’ future teammates at Gadsden State include former opponents Grace Walters of Asbury, Brittany Rivera of Class 2A state champion Collinsville and Chloe Womack of 3A state champion Pisgah.
“It’s just real close to home too,” Marie said. Maggie added, “We’re really glad we get to stay together in the dorm.”
The girls expect to play shooting guard positions for the Cardinals, who lost in the ACCC/Region XXII Tournament semifinals to eventual champion Shelton State. They can also play point guard.
Maggie said, “We’re pretty confident with our ballhandling and being out there and being able to control the team.”
Maggie played four years on the varsity while Marie played three, all for head coach Steve King. They’ve also sharpened their skills by playing against each other.
“We just always played against each other,” Marie said. “We’ve always been competitive toward each other. One of us is always like, ‘I’m going to win.’ We push ourselves a lot.”
As juniors, the Woodalls led the Red Devils to a magical postseason run. They won the Northeast Regional Tournament crown and finished as the Class 2A State Tournament runner-up to Cold Springs. Marie made the all-state tournament team.
“It was a tough loss, but we were happy with our accomplishments we made that year and we hoped to get there this year, but we came up short,” Maggie said.
Collinsville defeated Fyffe in the subregional playoffs on its way to claiming the 2020 2A state crown.
The Woodalls hope their time at Gadsden State leads to a chance to finish their careers at a four-year school.
“Right now, we’re focused on the two years, but we hope to get more opportunities,” Maggie said.
Maggie plans to major in family and consumer science and become a nutritionist. Marie hasn’t settled on a major, but she’s leaning toward elementary education.
“We’ve had a lot of support,” Maggie said. “We just want to thank our coaches, Coach [Steve] King and Hugh Taylor. Last year we had Coach [Heather] Powell. We just want to thank all them, and we want to thank our family because they’ve always been there for us.”
