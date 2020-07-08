Marshall Medical Centers recently issued a public safety notice reminding people that its hospitals are not testing sites for COVID-19.
“Please remember Marshall Medical Centers is not a COVID-19 testing site,” the centers stated. “Our number one priority is testing for patients and staff who are vitally important to providing patient care. Only symptomatic patients who come to the Emergency Department and inpatients are being tested.”
MMC said people should not come to their facilities to be tested if they do not have any symptoms. Those advised by their employer or workplace to get tested should seek out a testing facility that offers the service to asymptomatic patients, it stated.
Information about testing sites throughout the state, including addresses, phone numbers and hours of operation can be found at the Alabama Department of Public Health website, alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19.
