For the second time during the 2020 high school football season, Guntersville sophomore quarterback Cole McCarty has claimed The Reporter/Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week award.
McCarty continued his sensational year, his first as the unbeaten Wildcats’ starter, by powering GHS to a 59-28 homecoming drubbing of West Point on Friday, Oct. 23.
He completed 12-of-16 passes for 170 yards and four touchdowns — 15 yards to Evan Taylor, 30 and 54 yards to Jack Harris and 8 yards to Cooper Davidson. He also rushed three times for 53 yards and one TD, which came on a 15-yard keeper.
For the season, McCarty has completed 79.2 percent of his passes for 1,953 yards and 29 touchdowns with just two interceptions.
Other top performances from the Oct. 23 games were:
Guntersville Wildcats
Logan Pate rushed 17 times for 239 yards, an average of 14.05 yards per carry, in the Wildcats’ homecoming romp. He contributed three touchdowns on runs of 6, 7 and 22 yards.
For the season, Pate’s gained 1,164 yards and rushed for 16 scores.
Harris caught three passes for 86 yards against West Point, and Brandon Fussell grabbed an interception that led to a Pablo Rios field goal. Rios made 8-of-8 extra points.
“We’ve had some great players in the past, but I think this year we’ve got probably more good players at different positions, which gives us a lot of balance,” said Guntersville head coach Lance Reese.
“Anytime you’ve got balance, the offensive line has to be doing a good job, and we’re not turning the ball over.
“To throw it as much as we do at times says a lot about a sophomore in Cole, who you can trust to throw on first down anywhere on the field.”
As a team, Guntersville (8-0, 6-0) has passed for 2,088 yards and rushed for 1,994 in 2020. The Wildcats have outscored their opponents 405-80, an average of 50.6 to 8.0 per game.
“Defensively, we didn’t play Guntersville defense last year, and we feel like we’ve really improved and are playing more physical,” Reese said. “We’re still a work in progress, and we’re going to keep trying to get better.”
Guntersville won the Class 5A, Region 7 championship and will host the opening round of the state playoffs Nov. 6. The Wildcats welcome archrival Albertville on Friday night.
“To win the region and play at home the first round is something the kids can really be proud of,” Reese said.
“We’re fortunate to have that game with Albertville. It’s kind of like an Alabama-Auburn deal. Where a lot of people are kind of getting ready to rest and go to the playoffs, we’ve got that big one.
“We’ll have to get ready for that one, and we know it will be a battle, and then turn our attention to the playoffs.”
Fyffe Red Devils
Class 3A, No. 1 Fyffe’s offense amassed 551 yards rushing in a 54-0 shutout of Asbury in the final Region 7 game of the season for both teams.
The Red Devils used nine ball carriers, with seven of them scoring touchdowns. Brodie Hicks rushed six times for 123 yards and two TDs, and Kyle Dukes had five carries for 108 yards and a score.
Fyffe’s defense limited Asbury to one first down and 18 yards total offense in posting its fifth shutout of the season.
Riley McBride, Simon Hicks, Evan Chandler and Jacob Butts were Fyffe’s leading tacklers.
Geraldine Bulldogs
Geraldine locked up the No. 3 playoff seed in Class 3A, Region 7 by beating Collinsville 19-14.
The Bulldogs rushed for 276 yards, led by Anthony Baldwin’s 113 yards on 25 carries. He scored one touchdown.
Caleb Hall ran for 89 yards and scored a touchdown on eight attempts. He collected seven tackles on defense.
Jaxon Colvin topped Geraldine with eight tackles. Cody Satterfield picked off a Panthers’ pass.
West End Patriots
The Patriots closed out their 2020 season with a 37-18 loss to Locust Fork.
Freshman quarterback Marty Wooten threw three touchdown passes, with two of them going to Trevor Willett.
Isaiah Roberson paced West End’s defense with 14 tackles and one tackle for loss. Hunter Tucker made 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and forced a fumble. Jay Glover and Ashton Self each recovered a fumble.
