JACKSONVILLE — Boaz jumped out to a 21-0 first-half lead and held on for a 21-12 win Friday over Hayden in the 2021 season opener at Jacksonville State’s Burgess-Snow Field.
Boaz played its opener at JSU due to the new turf at Boaz not being complete.
The Pirates scored on their first three possessions of the game.
Hayden received the opening kickoff and picked up a first down before punting. Following a short 14-yard punt, Boaz took over at its 46-yard line and took nine plays to score the game’s first touchdown, a 4-yard run by Landon Schoggins. Boaz quarterbacks Carter Lambert and Tyler Pierce were a combined 5 of 5 passing in the drive.
Jose Arreguin added the point-after for a 7-0 lead with 6:08 left in the first quarter.
Hayden drove into Boaz territory on its next possession. The possession ended when quarterback Will Vines was intercepted in the end zone by Jordan Cerrillo.
Boaz took over at its 20 following the touchback and drove 80 yards for its next score. All six plays came on the ground, with Lambert scoring on a 14-yard run with 46 seconds left in the opening quarter. Arreguin again added the PAT for a 14-0 lead.
After forcing another punt, Boaz extended the lead to 21-0 with an eight-play, 70-yard drive. Lambert capped the drive with his second touchdown of the game, a 16-yard run with 7:57 left in the first half.
Hayden drove to the Boaz 1-yard line to end the half, but a stand by the Pirate defense as time ran out preserved their three-touchdown advantage.
Hayden scored the only points of the second half. The Wildcats got touchdowns from Elijah Smith on a 2-yard run and a Taylor McAdams 78-yard run.
Lambert led the Pirates offense with 103 yards rushing on 16 carries. Jaquez Kelly added 80 yards on 13 attempts.
Lambert completed 6 of 10 passes for 49 yards while Pierce was 4 of 6 for 35 yards.
Boaz plays at Madison County on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
