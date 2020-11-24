Sunday, November 29
• The Town of Crossville will light its Christmas tree at 5 p.m. in the town’s park.
People are invited to join in renewing an old tradition by bringing an ornament and helping decorate the tree for themselves or in memory of a loved one. There will be hot chocolate, Christmas music and a walk through the park.
Tuesday, December 1
• LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is hosting a blood drive at Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday, December 12
• Crossville’s annual Christmas parade will begin at 5 p.m.
• The Crossville Fire Department’s annual soup and chili supper will be from 3-7 p.m.
Ongoing
•The Marshall County Youth Council is having a canned food drive. Donations can be dropped off at the Marshall County Extension Office or to any Youth Council member through Dec. 14.
• The Marshall County Guardianship Program is taking donations now through Dec. 31. Money can be dropped off at the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville. Anyone giving at least $5 will have an ornament placed on a tree in their honor.
