An Albertville man is behind bars after he led authorities on a high-speed pursuit across Marshall and DeKalb counties.
On Tuesday afternoon, the chase began in Asbury after the motorist, later identified as Richard Anderson, 31, refused to pull over his motorcycle and tried to evade Marshall County Sheriff's Office deputies, reaching speeds of 130 mph.
The chase ended in Rainsville, but after a short-lived attempt to flee on foot, Anderson was finally taken into custody.
Anderson had been on the Marshall County Sheriff's Office "Most Wanted" list after walking away from the county's work release program last month.
Anderson was charged Tuesday with reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, failure to appear on burglary charges, failure to appear on controlled substance charges and two escape charges.
Anderson is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $33,500 bond.
Geraldine, Fyffe and Rainsville police, and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit.
