Albertville at Guntersville
Friday night, 7
Phil Isom Field at Chorba-Lee Stadium
The Aggies (2-7, 1-6) will try to spoil Guntersville’s unbeaten season when the ancient rivals clash for the 106th time in the state’s oldest prep football rivalry.
The Wildcats (8-0, 6-0) lead the all-time series 52-47-6 and have won 13 of the last 16 meetings. GHS head coach Lance Reese is 7-3 against AHS.
Last year, a scrambling Zak Burnett hit Campbell Leach with an 11-yard touchdown pass with 1:09 remaining, rallying the Wildcats to a 24-21 triumph over the Aggies.
The 2020 meeting could feature a matchup of two outstanding quarterbacks in Albertville senior Ben Allen and Guntersville sophomore Cole McCarty. The battle depends on whether Allen plays, because he missed the Aggies’ loss to James Clemens on Oct. 23.
Allen is 168-of-245 for 1,751 yards and eight touchdowns this season. His yardage total ranks fourth among Class 7A quarterbacks.
McCarty has completed 114-of-144 passes for 1,953 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Boaz at Arab
Friday night, 7
Arab SportsPlex
Due to the threat of inclement weather on Thursday, the game between the Pirates and Knights has been moved back to Friday, Oct. 30, the original date.
The digital ticket link for the game is gofan.co/app/school/AL2. Arab will be selling tickets at the gate, but the Arab administration encourages fans to buy their tickets digitally if possible.
Boaz (5-4) is coming off its open week. Arab (4-5) is coming off a 35-34 loss to Springville.
Arab leads the all-time series 40-17-1. The Knights beat Boaz 28-21 a year ago, but the Pirates won 42-17 in 2018 in the first game in Arab’s new stadium.
Geraldine at Crossville
Friday night, 7
Crossville Memorial Stadium
According to The Reporter’s records, the Bulldogs and Lions will collide for the 99th time.
Geraldine (6-3) whipped Crossville 49-13 last season, picking up its third straight win in the Battle of Skirum Creek. GHS rushed for 315 yards.
The Bulldogs are 17-4 against CHS since 1999. The Lions lead the all-time series 56-39-3.
Geraldine beat Collinsville 19-14 last week to secure the No. 3 playoff seed in Class 3A, Region 7. The Bulldogs have earned a school-record 14 consecutive postseason berths.
Crossville (2-7) is coming off a 24-6 loss to Class 6A Pell City in a non-counting game. The Lions picked up Pell City after they gained a forfeit win over Douglas in their Class 5A, Region 7 finale.
Ragland at Asbury
Friday night, 7
Asbury Stadium
The Rams (1-8) hope to bounce back from a 54-0 setback to Fyffe in their 3A, Region 7 finale by grabbing a victory against the Purple Devils (7-2), who finished second in 1A, Region 5.
Ragland brings a six-game winning streak to Marshall County for the first meeting between the teams. Leaders for the Purple Devils include quarterback Owen Schall and running backs Josh Phillips and Javaris Turner.
Douglas at Pisgah
Friday night, 7
Sam Kenimer Stadium
After forfeiting last week’s game to Crossville due to COVID-19 quarantines, DHS head coach Brandon Lyles said his team is preparing to travel to Jackson County on Friday night for its season finale.
Douglas (3-6) and Pisgah (2-7) have met only twice, with Pisgah winning those games 25-12 in 1978 and 31-13 in 1979.
Pisgah lost to Tanner 50-26 last week.
Lyles and Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt once coached together on the Albertville staff under Pruitt’s father, Dale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.