HANCEVILLE – Wallace State freshman setter Savannah Rutledge was named a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I 2nd-team All-American on Wednesday.
Rutledge, an Albertville native, finished the season with an Alabama Community College Conference-best 997 assists, which was also fourth-best in the nation. She added 145 digs, helping lead the Lions to a 34-2 record and their 11th conference tournament title in 12 seasons.
Rutledge is the 12th NJCAA Division I All-American within the program over the last 14 seasons under coach Randy Daniel.
Wallace State volleyball went undefeated during the regular season and was ranked as high as 13th in the nation.
Rutledge was also named an ACCC 1st-team and ACCC All-Tournament selections.
