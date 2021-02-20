Three men accused of robbing an Albertville bank are now behind bars at the Marshall County Jail.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said the men - identified as Theodore David Kemp, 46, of Decatur, Ga., Ronnie Lee Jones, 31, of Atlanta, and Nekyle Andreas Chaney, 45, of Covington, Ga. - were arrested by Albertville and Boaz police officers following a robbery at the Regions Bank on U.S. 431 in Albertville Thursday afternoon.
“This was a great effort on the part of Law Enforcement,” Smith said. “I can’t brag on the Albertville and Boaz Police Departments enough. Job well done by officers from both agencies.”
Chaney first went into the bank attempting to cash a counterfeit check before he forcibly took cash from the teller drawer and fled the scene. A fellow customer saw the incident and chased Chaney on foot as he fled to the nearby Food City shopping center under construction. Albertville officers happened to be in the T.J. Maxx parking lot and were able to respond almost immediately to the robbery call, Smith said.
A white Chevy Equinox was seen fleeing the scene and APD issued a BOLO or “Be On The Lookout Order” to surrounding agencies. Boaz Police Assistant Chief Walter “Little John” Colbert spotted the vehicle in front of Marshall Medical Center South and made a traffic stop in the Jack’s Restaurant parking lot. Kemp, Jones and a third man were taken into custody at gunpoint in the parking lot.
No injuries were reported at either scene. No gunshots were fired at either scene, according to the respective police chiefs.
Kemp and Jones are both charged with conspiracy to commit a first-degree theft of property and are being held under a $40,000 bond each.
Chaney is charged with first-degree theft of property, conspiracy to commit first-degree theft of property and criminal possession of a forged instrument. He is also being held under a $40,000 bond.
“Chaney was the lone person in the bank,” Smith said.
“The others were in the vehicle that was stopped by Boaz PD where they were taken into custody and transported back to Albertville PD and charged. The charge of Theft or Property 1st instead of Robbery was recommended by the Marshall County District Attorney’s office due to the level of force and the fact that no weapon was used during the commission of the offense.”
The fourth suspect, Shermaine Nashawn Caison, 32, of Ellenwood, Ga., was charged with tampering with evidence after he attempted to flush marijuana down the toilet once he arrived at the Albertville City Jail. He is being held on a $500 misdemeanor bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.