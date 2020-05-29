A
lmost two months ago, a mask couldn’t be bought anywhere. There was a massive shortage across the nation, and while some people panicked, others began making their own face coverings. Soon businesses followed and now, though not N95 masks, everyone has access to a face covering.
But why is it that so few are wearing once?
According to the CDC, a face covering is recommended to be worn in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.
“The face covering may not protect the wearer, but it may keep the wearer from spreading the virus to others,” the CDC stated.
Thursday afternoon, a reader contacted us and requested we help spread the word about a burn ban in effect for DeKalb and Etowah counties. The reader said she has a condition that makes it difficult to breathe, and smoke billowing from her neighbors’ burn piles certainly didn’t help.
She also said she couldn’t get out of the house very often, especially not now as COVID-19 remains alive across Sand Mountain. She wears a mask, but that wasn’t the issue — it seemed like no one else was, she said.
We encourage everyone across our region and beyond to wear a mask when necessary, not only to protect you but also to protect others.
Put aside whatever politicization has been placed on the act of wearing a mask; let’s be respectful of our neighbors and do what’s right.
Our View On the Issue is an opinion of The Reporter’s editorial board that includes Publisher Kim Patterson and Managing Editor Taylor Beck.
