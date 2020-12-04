The Geraldine varsity boys basketball team crushed archrival Crossville 89-55 on Nov. 20 in the teams’ first meeting of the 2020-21 season.
The visiting Bulldogs sprinted to a 27-6 first-quarter advantage and led 49-22 and 77-32 at the other rest stops.
Connor Johnson scored 19 points, pacing five Geraldine players who reached double figures.
Kaejuan Hatley netted 15 points, and Ridge Berry got 10 points and three assists. Griffin Knight posted a double-double of 10 points and 12 boards, and Jaxon Colvin collected 10 points and eight rebounds.
Colt Lusher finished with nine points, nine rebounds and four assists. Carlos Mann dished out six assists.
Fyffe 74, Bulldogs 65: Fyffe beat the host Bulldogs in the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout on Nov. 23, handing them their first loss. Fyffe led 12-6, 34-20 and 54-45 at the rest stops.
Lusher and Redick Smith tossed in 14 points each. Colvin racked up 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Mann had four assists.
Bulldogs 88, Pisgah 59: Geraldine pulled away in the second quarter and coasted to a Nov. 24 triumph over the Eagles in the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout.
The Dogs commanded advantages of 27-19, 52-34 and 74-53 at the breaks.
Colvin finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Knight got 16 points and four boards. Kaejuan Hatley scored 12 while Johnson netted 11.
Lusher added seven points and five assists.
Fort Payne 77, Bulldogs 69: The Bulldogs fell to 6A Fort Payne on Nov. 25 in their final game of the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout.
Fort Payne was in front 21-14, 38-29 and 58-50 at the rest stops.
Colvin collected 17 points and nine boards, and Knight closed with 15 points and six rebounds. Lusher had nine points and five assists.
“I thought we played really well for three quarters,” GHS head coach Jeremy Smith said. “We struggled down the stretch running an offense due to not being able to practice those situations much.
“We’ve played seven games in nine days, so we have a lot to work on in terms of execution and X’s and O’s, but we’re working hard and beginning to understand some concepts that we want to emphasize.”
