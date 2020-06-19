June 1
Jewel Baldwin, 20, of Albertville, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
June 2
Angel Davidson, 30, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
John Carter, 55, of Crossville, was charged with illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 3
Kenny Jenkins, 46, of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
Sara Toensmeyer, 35, of Albertville, was charged with DUI, illegal possession of prescription drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Briscoe, 30, of Boaz, was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, production of pornography with minors and two counts of possession of obscene material with intent to disseminate.
June 4
Romario Domingo, 22, of Albertville, was charged with contempt of court.
June 5
Terry Caudle, Jr., 35, of Horton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Harvey Blankenship, 65, of Boaz, was charged with third-degree domestic violence-menacing
Terry Autwell, 33, of Boaz, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Haven Chandler, of Rainsville, was arrested and held for other agency.
June 6
Amos Fletcher, 36, of Guntersville, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 7
Lynne Thomas, 67, of Boaz, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Angela Nelson, 44, of Boaz, was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Junior Bernard, 30, of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
Elizabeth Kurpakus, 38, of Boaz, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Berry Kurpakus, 53, of Boaz, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and theft of property.
Felipe Ramirez-Juan, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Joselino Felipe Miguel, 20, of Albertville, was charged with consumption of alcohol by minor.
June 8
Jordan Kay, 23, of Albertville, was arrested and held for other agency.
James Pruitt, 51, of Albertville, was arrested and held for other agency.
June 9
Thomas Polk, 29, of Boaz, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johana Raulerson, 34, of Albertville, was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Alonzo Williams, 33, of Grant, was charged with failure of sex offender to provide ID and violent felon in possession of a firearm.
June 10
Ryan Motes, 28, of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
Christy Campbell, 48, of Boaz, was arrested on a warrant.
June 11
Cody Swearengin, 24, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
June 12
Haley Buck, 29, of Albertville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melinda Tanner, 42, of Albertville, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal trespass.
Tempie Slaten, 57, of Boaz, was charged with third-degree domestic violence – menacing.
June 13
Jonathan Mareno, 46, of Boaz, was charged with fourth-degree receiving stolen property.
Charles Green, 28, of Guntersville, was charged with second-degree theft of property.
Benjamin Lang, 37, of Boaz, was arrested and held for other agency.
Elizabeth Sharp, 34, of Albertville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 14
Jonathan Pacheo, 37, of Boaz, was charged with third-degree resisting arrest, third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal trespassing.
Corey Yarbrough, 37, of Boaz, was arrested and held for other agency.
June 15
Mayko Jimenez, 21, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Dustin Bolt, 40, of Boaz, was arrested and held for other agency.
Maria Lopez, 31, of Albertville, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Sandra Frank, 48, of Crossville, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Kelly Lemmond, 28, of Albertville, was arrested and held for other agency.
June 16
Abby Millican, 30, of Attalla, was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.
Joseph McClendon, 25, of Boaz, was charged with three counts of third-degree domestic violence, obstruction of governmental operations and resisting arrest.
Chase Stanton, 32, of Boaz, was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operations.
Christian Barnett, 21, of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
