COLLINSVILLE — No. 2 Fyffe extended its school-record and now state-leading winning streak to 32 games by hammering Collinsville 54-0 on Friday night in the Class 3A, Region 7 opener for both squads.
The Red Devils have won 50 consecutive regular-season games and 34 straight region games.
Legendary Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield posted the 299th win of his career Friday night. He goes for his milestone 300th victory when the Red Devils host region rival Sylvania on Sept. 11.
“Our kids came out with great intensity,” Benefield said. “It was really good to get back on the field after an off week. It was just good be playing again on Friday night.
“I thought our defense played great as usual. We were steady and fundamentally sound. I thought it was a great team effort.”
The Big Red Machine rolled up 24 first downs and 381 yards rushing against Collinsville. Fyffe’s defense limited the Panthers to four first downs and 46 total yards (33 rushing, 13 passing).
Fyffe sprinted to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and stretched it to 41-0 at intermission.
Kyle Dukes opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run at the 8:54 mark of the first. Ike Rowell returned an interception 51 yards to the end zone with 6:05 left. Malichi Mize capped the Red Devils’ first-quarter assault with a 21-yard TD run.
Brody Dalton hit 3-of-3 extra points in the opening period.
Rowell raced 51 yards for a TD with 11:08 to go in the second quarter. Justin Stiefel contributed a 15-yard TD run with 7:37 on the clock, and Brody Hicks wrapped up Fyffe’s first-half scoring with a 28-yard run.
Dalton converted 2-of-3 extra points in the second quarter.
Hunter Machen scored both of Fyffe’s TDs in the second half. He ran 6 yards with 31 seconds left in the third period, and he dashed 28 yards to the end zone with 3:37 to go in the fourth quarter. Yahir Balcazar made 1-of-2 extra points.
Machen’s 91 yards on six carries paced Fyffe’s ground game. Hicks rushed eight times for 81 yards, and Rowell carried six times for 78 yards.
