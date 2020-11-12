As other rumors of schools closures abound due to COVID-19, and with other school systems transitioning to virtual classes, Albertville City Schools superintendent Boyd English said there were currently no plans for the school system to switch to "full-remote" learning.
English told The Reporter he's still open to the option of transitioning to remote learning should the situation with COVID-19 in the school system change.
"ACS will inform all stakeholders directly when and if there is a decision to move mass students within a school or school system to remote learning," English said. "At this time, we are committed to continuing to provide the best traditional, remote and virtual learning experiences safely for our students."
As of Nov. 12, Albertville City Schools had 15 students and 21 teachers test positive for COVID-19.
