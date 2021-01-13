Throughout this college football season, even before I took this job at The Reporter, I kept thinking, “There is something special about this team.”
And when it comes to Alabama football, it takes an incredible team to truly stand out from the great teams of Alabama past. After all, this is a school that now has a record 18 national titles and has dominated the BCS and College Football Playoff era under Nick Saban, winning six titles since he took over in Tuscaloosa.
But this team managed to do all of that and more. One year after LSU set the bar for offensive greatness, Alabama may have just cleared it and raised it even higher. All while playing an SEC-only schedule, plus the two CFP games. Even with that in front of them, Alabama set the SEC record for scoring, averaging 48.5 points per game, culminating in Monday’s 52-24 thrashing of Ohio State.
Everywhere you looked on the Alabama offense, there was one way to describe what they had at virtually every position: The best. Wide receivers? The best. When you have DeVonta Smith, who set single-season records for receiving yards and touchdowns in a season on the way to winning a Heisman Trophy, that alone is enough to have the best receiving group in the country. Then you add in the games you got from Jaylen Waddle, and contributions from John Metchie and Slade Bolden, and it was truly an unstoppable group. Waddle and Metchie are good enough to be the No. 1 receiver on about 120 other teams in the country, and at Alabama, they were second and third.
Then there’s Najee Harris, who could have bolted to the NFL after last season but returned for a senior season that saw him set the SEC record for touchdowns in a season with 30, 26 on the ground and four as a receiver. On the year he totaled more than 1,700 yards of total offense on his way to the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back.
Then there was the offensive line, the rock that allowed the Alabama offense to do what it did all season. They opened holes for Harris, allowed quarterback Mac Jones to have time in the pocket to find those receivers, and had the deadly combo of size, strength, and experience. On over 420 pass attempts this season, they allowed just 19 sacks. For their efforts they were given the Joe Moore Award, an award that perfectly sums up what they were: a team.
And that all leads to Jones.
Let’s best honest right away on Jones: He is not as athletically gifted as the two quarterbacks at Alabama who preceded him. But he was the perfect quarterback for this team. A team-first guy who worked as hard as anyone to put himself and the team in a position to succeed, while also being an unassuming star who didn’t need to be in the spotlight and didn’t draw attention away from his teammates and to himself. He was rewarded with every passing award you can think of this season and had what might be the greatest passing season in college football history.
The offense was so good that you often forget that Alabama was loaded with stars on defense too. Patrick Surtain II was so good that teams almost never threw his way. When you “only” have one interception and still win SEC defensive player of the year, you’re that good. There were guys like Christian Barmore, who helped stuff a proficient Ohio State team Monday night to less than 350 yards, and Christian Harris who cleaned up whatever mess might have been made by leading the team in tackles. The one worry Alabama fans had heading into the CFP was a potentially vulnerable defense. They heled Notre Dame and Ohio State to a combined 38 points.
But perhaps most incredible of all, on a team that was absolutely loaded with future NFL players, guys who are the best at their positions in college football, they played together as a team all season, and somehow put everything aside to win the school’s 18th national title, no small feat given everything that’s happened in 2020 and 2021 so far. Someone like Smith winning the Heisman perfectly encapsulates this team, because when he was asked to speak about winning the trophy, you got the sense that if he could have just been handed the trophy and been able to walk away to celebrate in the quiet, he would have.
Finally, there’s Nick Saban.
There’s not much else to say at this point other than, like his players: The best. Here’s a man that came back to college football from the NFL, and all he’s done is lead Alabama to six National Championships, giving him seven total, the most ever by a head coach in the AP Poll era. He’s built a program that is almost untouchable, both on the field and off, and shows no signs of slowing down. Even with all the losses Alabama is set to endure on offense now that this season is over, they are still the favorites to win next season’s title.
In a season that almost didn’t happen, where almost nothing went to plan, and had a chance to be remembered for all the wrong reasons, Alabama found a way to put together a team that is likely the greatest in school history and may be the greatest in the history of college football.
That’s truly, more than special.
