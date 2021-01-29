Rickey Ray Holland
Boaz
Rickey Ray Holland, age 67, of Boaz, departed this world for his heavenly home surrounded by his family Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at Athens Limestone Hospital after a long battle with Covid-19. Rickey was known for his jovial spirit, warm smile and great sense of humor. He was an avid rabbit hunter who enjoyed running his dogs, and he was an excellent gardener that drew great joy in sharing his crops with his family and friends. He loved Jesus Christ, his wife, his children and grandchildren, his church and all the customers he served as an Allstate insurance agent.
His funeral service were at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Pleasant Hill #1 Baptist Church. Burial followed in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Bruce Campbell and Rev. Jerry Holland officiated the service. Pallbearers were Jason Ray Cahela, Jaden Cahela, Matt Holland, Eddie Holland, Steve Williams, Jason Holland, Shannon Carroll and Billy Ray Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Wiley Owen, Mike Holland, Gary Hammett, Jeff Williams, Tony Holland, Doyle Ross and The Class of 1971 Sardis High School.
Visitation was Thursday evening from 5 until 8.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Holland; daughter, Marnie Holland Owen (Wiley); son, Jason Ray Cahela; grandchildren, Jaden Cahela and RaeLe Ann Owen; brother, Jerry Holland (Jan); sisters, Tish Williams (Howard) and Helen Hill; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Pearlie and Letha Holland, brother, Ronald Holland, and brother-in-law, Ernest Hill.
The family requests adherence to the current health restrictions of masks and social distancing.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing
Keaudric Blount
Albertville
Keaudric Blount, 17, of Albertville, died Jan. 27, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at LifePoint Church of Albertville at 1 p.m. with Bro. Quinton Williams officiating and friends and teachers speaking. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
Survivors include his parents, Kiana Blount and Jason and Natalie Simpson; sisters, Addison Simpson, Sophie Simpson and Izzy Simpson; brothers, Kaiden Westbrooks and Cooper Simpson; grandmother, Anita Blount; uncle, Daleon Blount; and a host of other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Donna Wagnon
Albertville
Donna Wagnon, 59, of Albertville, died Jan. 24, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services were Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Memory Hill Cemetery with Bro. Mark Hastings officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Chris Wagnon; daughter, Samantha Hurst; sisters, April Baily and Krystal McClendon; brothers, Boyd McClendon, Joe McClendon, Danny Veal and Randall McClendon; and three grandchildren.
Dorothy Allen
Rainbow City
Dorothy Allen, 66, of Rainbow City, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, James Tress; her son, Virgle James; her daughter, Wenona J. Wade ( Suzie); her brothers, William and Sheryl Allen, and Lawrence Allen; her sisters, Barbara Corey and Mori Baker; and several grandchildren.
Jimmie Sue Gaines Walters
Boaz
Jimmie Sue Gaines Walters, 76, of Boaz, died on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Chattanooga.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A private graveside service will be held for children and grandchildren at the Mt. Flat Cemetery. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Walters, of Boaz; son and daughter-in-law, S. Brad Crosson and Deanna, of Fairhope; daughter and son-in-law, Lacey Crosson-Cornelius and Chris, of Gadsden; step-children, Jody and Tim Sauls, of Chattanooga, John and Tammy Walters, of Jasper, Jeff and Terri Walters, of Tallahassee, and Julia Walters Smith, of Chattanooga; 16 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Joyce Slaton
Boaz
Joyce Slaton, 73, of Boaz, died Jan. 26, 2021, at her home.
Services were Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Wesley Slaton officiating. Burial was in DeKalb Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include sons, William Slaton and Wade Slaton (Amanda), of Boaz, and Charles Slaton (Sherri), of Bear Creek; daughter, Jennifer Slaton-Croft (Kip), of Crossville; brothers, Robert Earl Sisk and Jesse Sisk, both of Paint Rock, and Junior Sisk, of Rossville, Ga.; sisters, Kathleen Lee, of McMinville, Tn., Imogene Neal, of Ownes Crossroads, Lou Pokrzywinski and Margaret Vaughn, both of Gurley, Bessie Duke, of Albertville, and Glanda Berry, of Meridianville; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Margene Locklear
Albertville
Margene Locklear, 91, of Albertville, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at her home.
Graveside services were Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Memory Hill Cemetery with Matt Brooks officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Ann Mitchell; one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren; and one niece.
Martha Stanfield
Formerly of the Sims Community
Martha Stanfield, 75, of Alexander City and formerly of the Sims Community, died Jan. 24, 2021, at Russell Medical Center.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Survivors include a son, Danny Kelley; sisters, Doris Rankin and Annette Sills; brothers, Bobby Sills and David Sills; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Mary Lou Duvall
Albertville
Mary Lou Duvall, 83, of Albertville, died Jan. 26, 2021, at Albertville Nursing Home and Rehab.
Graveside services were Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Marshall Memory Gardens with Jerry Burdett officiating. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
She is survived by her son, Rodney Duvall; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Norma Dean Smith
Albertville
Norma Dean Smith, 59, of Albertville, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at her home.
No service were announced. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Jeffrey Smith; daughters, Kristy Traffanstedt and Tanita Williams (Richard); sisters,Mary Ogle, Shirley Gass and Janice Gass; brother, Glenn Gass; and three grandchildren.
Phillip Vondohlen
Albertville
Phillip Vondohlen, 77, of Albertville, died Jan. 25, 2021, at his home.
Services were Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Keith Dodge officiating.
Survivors include daughters, Irene Reed and Phyllis Reeves; sons, William Vondohlen (Amisha), Jason Vondohlen and Corey Vondohlen; sisters, Pamela Hicks (Don), Delores Anderson, Dorthy Perry and Mary (Bill) Perry; brothers, Glen Vondohlen (Annie), Donnie Vondohlen (Blenda) and Paul Vondohlen; 31 grandchildren; and 41 great-grandchildren.
