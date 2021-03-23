As a child, I loved watching Momma and Daddy play hand after hand of Rook with my aunts and uncles. I spent many hours of my youth walking around the kitchen table, peering over the adults’ shoulders to see who had the famous “birdie” in their hand. My family never worried that I would spill the beans, because even at a young age, I knew the importance of keeping a straight face during the entertaining game of skill and intuition.
My parents loved this game and enjoyed inviting company over for a friendly match. My Uncle Millard and Aunt Bessie from Summerville, Georgia, were our most frequent visitors for those Saturday night gatherings. Momma and Aunt Bessie would cook a huge supper while Daddy and Uncle Millard sat on the porch, blowing smoke rings into the fading sunlight.
After everyone had their fill of fried chicken, fresh vegetables and cornbread, Daddy would get out the worn deck of cards and the fun began. They all laughed and played for hours, drinking coffee out of white china cups and eating slices of Momma’s legendary pecan pie.
My family had their own set of rules for the game. The ones, twos, threes and fours were discarded from the deck and the remaining 41 cards were shuffled and dealt between the four adults. Two teams were divided into the men against the women and each player was dealt nine cards with the remaining five stacked into a “nest”. Then the bidding began.
A total of 120 points was possible from the red, yellow, green and black cards with the Rook card counting as twenty, the “5s” and “10s” at face value and the “14s” representing ten each. Uncle Millard was the best Rook player in our family and the slim man with wire rimmed glasses wasn’t afraid to bid high, either. Most of the time he would call out 100 points before the entire deck was even distributed to everyone.
I can still remember how excited I felt when he would slowly pick up his cards, one at a time and get that twinkle in his eyes. With a cigarette dangling from his smiling lips, he would say in a slow Georgia drawl, ‘Dalton, I’ll go ahead and bid 120 this time.” We all knew who had the “birdie” that go around and the crazy part about it was that he won most of the time and rarely went “set.”
Through the years, my family’s Rook games began to dwindle further and further apart. Sadly, they stopped completely when Uncle Millard passed away in the late 1980s.
On a recent visit to a local discount store, I was surprised to see a row of the beloved cards from my childhood. I bought a pack just for the memories, but decided to open them and try to teach my grandsons the game. They are too young to really catch on to the rules, but it warms my heart to see them holding the cards in their tiny hands. When they are dealt the coveted “birdie” card, I see that twinkle in their eyes and I always think about Uncle Millard…so I tell them to start the “biddin’ high.”
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter. She can be reached at swholsonback4966@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.