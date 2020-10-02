All the sirens heard in the Terrace Heights neighborhood Thursday night weren’t signaling any type of crime. Instead, they were sounds of thanks and appreciation for a Back the Blue night.
Residents traded out plain lightbulbs on their porches for blue ones, took time to create signs and posters, and even gave out treats to officers who cruised the neighborhood to see the display of gratitude.
“We need to show respect and honor these men and women,” said Walnut Street resident Doyle Parker.
“They didn’t ask for it, but they deserve it. All these officers have my 100% support.”
Parker and his wife, Joan, took the time to place dozens of flags in their front yard, lighting them with a spotlight. Parker stood on the lawn waving additional flags at officers as they passed by.
Event organizers Reba Cofield and Glenda Wooten both stood in their yards waving flags at passing officers.
“We had a tremendous response,” Wooten said.
Despite homecoming events held downtown, officers from two changing shifts made their way into the neighborhood, as did several Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
It was a family affair for Albertville Police Officer Jacob Mullinax. He was joined by his wife and son, Landon, 4, and his parents to pass out sacks full of snacks to officers.
Mullinax’s father is Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and Marshall County Technical School Resource Officer Jimmy Williams.
Landon took each officer a sack filled with candy bars, peanuts, Slim Jims, hand sanitizer and more.
“I want to see more blue lights,” Landon said.
Marshall County Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said he and Sheriff Phil Sims cruised through the neighborhood playing “Cops” theme song, “Bad Boys.”
“It was a lot of fun,” Guthrie said. “We had so many kids out there dancing and having a good time. We gave out pencils, pens and challenge coins.
“In this day and age, something like this is really needed.”
Parker said he was happy to see so many young men he coached in baseball who have become police officers.
“I coached Thomas Hard in baseball and I also coached Mayor (Tracy) Honea’s son,” Parker said. “I knew former Police Chief Randy Amos when he was a policeman, well before he became chief.
“These men working tonight do a tremendous job. They should be held in high regard.”
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said other neighborhoods have expressed an interest in organizing similar events. However, no specific dates have been set yet.
Anyone wanting to organize similar events in other neighborhoods are asked to call Autumn at the Albertville Police Department, 256-891-8224.
A Back the Blue event is planned for Saturday, Oct. 3, in the Sycamore Cove neighborhood in Guntersville. Guthrie said the event will include grilled hot dogs and burgers for all officers.
