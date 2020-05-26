This is an opinion piece.
All across America, people commemorated Memorial Day weekend with various activities, from the somber decorating of dead loved-ones’ graves to backyard barbecues and pool parties. One might have thought that with the coronavirus pandemic, fear of catching the virus would have put a damper on typical holiday celebrations, but in many places the opposite looked to be true.
Several cities and states, including Alabama, have been called out for their citizens’ apparent disregard for social distancing guidelines during Memorial Day celebrations. I, too, was surprised to see just how crowded Lake Guntersville was, both on the lake and shore. Hundreds of people were fishing, boating, sunning and swimming at distances less than six feet. Aside from the occasional mask wearer, it was as if the pandemic was taking its own vacation; forgotten at least for the three-day weekend.
The usual admonishment to not forget what Memorial Day is really all about and to remember the sacrifice so many made for our freedom has been amended, or replaced in some cases, with accusations of ignorance and stupidity of the crowds gathering too close.
A prominent example occurred in Missouri, where photos and videos of a packed pool party have gone viral and caused officials to issue a travel advisory and suggest self-quarantine protocol, calling the behavior “reckless” and an “international example of bad judgment.”
It’s hard to imagine anyone stepping outside their home this past weekend didn’t make some kind of judgment, weighing personal risk against having a good time. We can’t know anyone’s inner thoughts, but due to the cloud of confusion and fear so many have lived under for the past two months during the lockdown, the small, defiant act of going out in the face of apparent dangers was perhaps a better expression of the spirit of Memorial Day than it would have been in years past.
Maybe it was stupidity, ignorance or selfishness that made some flout social distancing rules, or maybe an innate love of freedom made the dangers pale in comparison, as cliché as that may sound. Americans instinctively suspect authority and value autonomy above all else; same as the men who founded the country and those who fought to uphold its freedoms.
Gathering in large crowds is probably a bad idea, even now as lockdown restrictions are easing. And we may yet see some negative consequences with an increase in cases due to these Memorial Day celebrations. But having been wracked with fear and doubt for so long, it’s a beautiful thing to see the free spirit of America lives on.
Daniel Tayloris a staff writer for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
