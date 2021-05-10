One 40 minute rain delay and a soaking wet, skipping shot that found its way to the back of the net will hurt in the short term for the Crossville boys’ soccer team, but despite the loss, it was a season of firsts for the program, doing things and going places no team in school history had before, and one that will be remembered fondly in the future because of those accomplishments.
The 3-2 loss in overtime to undefeated Russellville on Thursday brought an end to their season with a mark of 14-4, but along the way they became the first team in school history to get past the second round, and also became the first team to reach the soccer Final Four in Huntsville.
Along the way they scored six goals in each of the first three playoff games, and controlled the play against the unbeaten Golden Tigers for the majority of the game, looking faster and sharper on their passes, particularly in the first half where they staked themselves to a 2-1 lead.
Thursday’s night’s game was a back-and-forth affair, with each team scoring stunning goals, taking advantage of mistakes, and Crossville proving they belong on that stage, even if they lacked the experience of the other teams around them.
“I can say that, I’m proud of my guys and the work they put in,” Crossville coach Sam Tidmore said. “Russellville is a great team, and they’re here for a reason, they’re unbeaten for a reason, and to take a team like that to the brink, to take them into a golden goal period, we just have to tip our hat to Russellville, they’re a good team.”
That game also featured one of the strangest finishes ever, with a storm rolling through Huntsville as the regulation ended, sending benches and garbage cans flying, the teams and fans into any shelter they could find, and causing a delay of the game’s final 11 seconds of regulation before it went to overtime, where the rain soaked field and ball played a hand in the defeat.
“It was pretty chaotic,” Tidmore said of the delay “Everybody tried to find safe shelter, so we were crowded in a bathroom with a bunch of fans and family, we just tried to keep it loose and catch our breath. We came back out here and had quick talk, discussed the game plan and got a stretch in, went out there and tried to execute, and unfortunately, we did not.”
While the loss stings in the short term, Crossville already has its eyes on the future, and will return a roster that loses eight seniors, but will return 12 players who were juniors and sophomores this season, giving them a strong foundation for next season, who now has the benefit of seeing first-hand how strong the teams are at the Final Four, and what it takes to earn a win at the biggest, toughest, time of the season.
“I think it’s extremely valuable,” Tidmore said of the lessons learned in Thursday’s loss. “I think just gaining experience and understanding what we need to do and what it’s going to take to come up to a venue like this and win, it’s extremely valuable. Teams who have been here before, you see how they come up here and play.”
As for the future, Tidmore was brief and direct as to what the team needs to take the next step, but wasn’t shy in his prediction for what lies ahead for the program.
“Looking forward, we’ve got to become a better team, and I’ve got to become a better coach,” Tidmore concluded. “But Crossville will be back.”
