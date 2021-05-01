The Geraldine Bulldogs saw their season come to an end Friday night, putting up a strong fight in Game 1 before visiting Phil Campbell blew things open late in Game 2.
The Bobcats took the opener by a 3-2 margin, then capped the sweep with a 10-0 win in Game 2 that featured a big fourth inning. Geraldine ends its season with a mark of 16-16.
In the opener, the Bulldogs took a 2-1 lead into the seventh inning after getting single runs in the fourth and sixth innings, sandwiched around a solo run for Phil Campbell in the fifth.
The key hits in those innings for the Bulldogs came off the bats of W Rogers in the fourth for the first run of the game, and from Levi Martin in the sixth to reclaim the lead.
But in the seventh, the Bobcats started the inning off with a lead-off triple, a walk, and a sacrifice fly to knot the game, then took the lead with a two-out single from Hudson Hyde that proved to be the winning run after the Bulldogs were set down in order in the bottom of the frame.
Drew Fowler pitched well in the loss for the Bulldogs, going 6.2 innings scattering 10 hits and fanning seven batters. Mason Swinney earned the win by tossing all seven innings, holding Geraldine to three hits and fanning 10.
In the nightcap, it was a pitcher's duel for three and a half innings, with Phil Campbell holding a narrow 1-0 lead going to the bottom of the fourth.
That's when the Bobcats erupted, scoring eight times in the inning, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring all the runs with two outs. A single run in the bottom of the sixth ended the game and the Bulldogs' season.
Colt Lusher and Levi Martin had the lone hits for Geraldine in defeat.
Phil Campbell advances to their regional final where they will face Fyffe, who swept Ohatchee in their Friday night series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.