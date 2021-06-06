The Boaz football team received a big boost to its coaching staff last week when former Geraldine head coach Brad Waldrop was approved by the school board and officially added to the coaching staff of head coach Jeremy Sullivan and the Pirates.
According to Sullivan, Waldrop will work on the defensive side of the ball, primarily with the team’s linebackers.
“It’s a great addition,” Sullivan said of Waldrop. “Coach Waldrop has a lot of experience, I’ve watched his teams play since I’ve been at Boaz and I’ve always been impressed with how physical and tough his teams played, and what a good job he did with them. I thought he was a guy who got as much out of the kids as he could, I think he did a great job and he’ll be able to bring some of that toughness and work ethic that his kids showed to our kids, plus his knowledge of football in general, I’m really happy to have him.”
Waldrop took over at Geraldine in 2015 and in six seasons with the Bulldogs amassed a 38-31 record that included playoff trips every season, including being the Regional champions in 2018, and a 2019 trip to the state quarterfinals, just the second time in school history the Bulldogs had advanced that far.
With the Pirates not holding spring practices this year due to a new AHSAA rule that allows them to have a fall jamboree, Waldrop has not had the chance to work with the players yet, but will this coming week, and has been in a number of meetings with the current coaching staff according to Sullivan.
“He’ll come on next week when we start summer stuff,” Sullivan noted. “We try not to jump the gun on anything. We’ve had some meetings since he got approved and we’ll have more this weekend, but first of next week we’ll make sure he’s up to speed and see what he can contribute and he’ll start working for us next week.”
Attempts to reach Coach Waldrop for comments on this story were not returned prior to Friday’s press time.
While the addition of Waldrop is a big boost to the team, Sullivan hinted that changes are not yet done for his staff, noting that one member of his current staff that he did not name, will likely need to be replaced, with that unnamed coach waiting on school board approval at his potential new school. But with that change comes opportunity in the eyes of Sullivan, and a chance for different people to bring new ideas and ways to do things to the staff.
“It’s that time of year unfortunately,” Sullivan said of the summer coaching carousel. “I hate it and am ready for it to be over with, but it is exciting to add new guys to get that new blood in there and get a different perspective on what you’re doing to hopefully help you move forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.