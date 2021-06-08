The folks at WQSB love dogs which is why they are teaming up with their friends at Second Chance Shelter in Boaz for something big.
It’s WQSB and Second Chance Shelter’s WOOFSTOCK 2021.
During the month of June, WQSB is trying to set the Alabama state record for most dog food collected in one month. We hope to collect over 10,000 pounds of dry dog food.
Listeners are encouraged to bring dog food to the WQSB Studios on U.S. Highway 431 in Albertville during business hours.
Anyone who brings 30 pounds or more will receive a collector’s edition WQSB WOOFSTOCK T-shirt from Dixie Designs in Boaz. As of last Friday, the radio station collected 1,399 pounds of food.
The most desired dog foods are:
Purina Dog Chow
Purina Puppy Chow
Retriever Mini Chunks
Pure Balance
Purina One
For more information please contact WQSB Program Director Barry Galloway or Valerie Smith at 256-878-8575.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.