Faith column
Billy Graham once said that we organize every area of our lives except our prayer lives. I take that to mean that our prayer life is too important to be helter skelter, hit and miss, and not organized. Our daily prayer time should be a part of our regular schedules just as much as eating, sleeping, or going to work or school.
The key to an organized prayer life is to have some kind of notebook or prayer journal. There are prayer notebooks available to purchase. I like the 2959 plan by the late Peter Lord. I have used it for years and have made it available to new and growing Christians. While such a notebook is helpful, a loose leaf or spiral bound notebook will work just as well.
A prayer notebook helps keep our focus as we pray. It is so easy for our mind to get distracted and wander while we pray.
As we pray and talk to the Lord, there will be times that he speaks or brings things to our minds. Having a notebook and pen or pencil before us gives us the opportunity to write this down.
A prayer notebook over time becomes a prayer journal. Each prayer that is answered should be noted and dated. What an encouragement it is to look back over the years and see how the Lord answered so many prayers. This is especially encouraging when there are times our prayers don’t seem to get above the ceiling.
When we spend time alone with the Lord, our prayer should include praise, thanksgiving, confession, petition, and intercession. The latter two are the ones that we need to write down. Petition is praying for ourselves. There is nothing too big or too little that we can’t pray about. The Lord is interested in every need that we have. I suggest writing down the specific requests and the date.
What are some things we as Christians can pray about for ourselves? The spectrum is as wide our life-health, finances, relationships, jobs just to name a few.
Please allow me to suggest some areas of our Christian life to pray about.
Pray for a full development of the fruit of the Spirit in your life. Galatians 5:22-23 list the nine flavors of the fruit of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self control. Which of these do you need more of? Peace? Patience? Love? Pray that the Lord will develop them all more and more each day.
Depending on our temperament, we all have certain strengths and weaknesses. List your various weaknesses and ask the Lord to help you overcome them. By the way, the development of the fruit of the Spirit counters these weaknesses. If we are impatient, the patience of the Spirit is needed. That is patience only he can produce. If we are fearful, the peace of the Spirit is needed. This is a peace that surpasses all understanding.
We should pray that we can walk in the Spirit and not the flesh. Even after we are saved, we can revert to walking according to our fleshly nature. Ask God to strengthen our new nature and help us to live accordingly. The later Adrian Rogers was once asked why so many kids turned away from the church. His answer may surprise you. He said it was because kids saw their parents who professed to be Christians living like they were not. A Christian living according to the flesh appears on the outside no different from one who has never come to know Christ.
Pray for deliverance from temptation and Satan’s attacks. In the model prayer in Matthew 6, we read: “And do not bring us into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.” (Verse 13) I suggest we pray that daily.
Pray for a burden for the lost, as well as boldness and opportunities to share the Gospel with them. While there are certainly opportunities to share the Gospel with those we do not know, we would do well to begin with those in our network of relationships. These would include immediate and extended family, neighbors, co-workers or classmates.
Pray for the opportunity to use your spiritual gift. If you have not yet discovered it, then pray about that as well. Many have the mistaken notion that only pastors and paid staff are ministers. Each believer is a minister with a ministry based on his spiritual gift. Pastors and staff are called to equip the saints for the work of ministry. Pray for your ministry.
In the next part of this series, we will look at organizing our intercessory prayer lists. Who all should we be interceding for and how should we do so?
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
