The annual United Way/2-1-1 community food drive is going on now through Dec. 31.
Donations made benefit local food pantries and ensure that individuals in the area don’t go hungry this holiday season.
As a way to keep the event contactless, non-perishable donations may be dropped off that the following locations:
• Foodland stores in Albertville, Arab, Boaz, and Guntersville
• Douglas Food Valu
• Grant Dennis Foodland
• Arab Warehouse Discount Grocery
• United Way of Marshall County Office in Guntersville
• Chambers of Commerce in Albertville, Arab, Boaz and Guntersville.
“Now, more than ever, the need for the community’s support is tremendous,” said Raquel Zavaleta, United Way Marketing and Community Impact Director.
“Due to the pandemic, many individuals and families do not have enough food for their families. Any donations contributed are of great help.”
Suggested donations include pasta, peanut butter and jelly, mac and cheese, cereal, canned vegetables, canned fruits and canned meats, and soup.
All food collected benefits local non-profit organizations such as the CASA of Marshall County, Marshall County Homeless Ministries, Domestic Violence Crisis Services/ Kelley’s Rainbow, Meals on Wheels, Second Chance Food Pantry and TESA.
“If you do not have time to shop and want to make a financial contribution, you may do so by mailing a check to 709 Blount Avenue, Guntersville, AL 35976,” Zavaleta said.
“Please make checks payable to United Way of Marshall County and note on your check that your contribution is designated for the food drive.”
In past years, the annual food drive or Can-A-Thon, was held on a single day. Volunteers gathered donations and placed them in trucks for later sorting and distribution.
This year’s COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans, Zavaleta said, forcing organizers to come up with a new, contactless way to collect donations.
For more details, call the United Way at 256-582-4700 or email Zavaleta at raquel@unitedwaymarshall.org.
About United Way
For more than 40 years, United Way of Marshall County has helped enrich community life by addressing critical issues. Volunteers and donors research the needs of the community and develop strategies for assisting people who need it most, including children, families and individuals. United Way of Marshall County provides funding for 20 partner agencies and programs that ensure the efficient use of donor dollars. Keep up with the positive impact United Way is creating in our community by following us on Facebook or Instagram, or visit unitedwaymarshall.org.
