GERALDINE — Jeremy Smith dreamed of being a varsity boys head coach when he launched his career in 1999. However, his first chance to lead a varsity program came with Sylvania’s girls in 2006.
After eight seasons with the Lady Rams, Smith took over the Geraldine varsity girls in 2014.
On May 28, Smith realized his dream of guiding a varsity boys team when the DeKalb County Board of Education approved him as Geraldine’s new coach. He succeeds Joey Rowell, who stepped down after three seasons.
“I started out in boys back in the day, and that was kind of always what I wanted, and then the opportunity to go to the girls side came up, so I moved over and have just been there since,” Smith said.
“But with my boys coming up, I’ve got one [Redick] who is going to be in the eighth grade and one [Ridge] in the fifth, I kind of wanted to start dealing more with them.”
Smith said changing jobs was a difficult decision for him and his family because of his daughter, Sara, who will be a sophomore.
“I felt like in a way I was breaking her heart, because I’m the only coach she’s ever known,” Smith said. “It was hard trying to choose between the two, but looking down the road, I think it’s going to be more beneficial for us for me to move to the boys side.
“These jobs don’t come open all the time. I can’t say, ‘Well, in a couple of years when she graduates, I’ll move over.’ There may not be that chance then.”
Smith expects to make a smooth transition into his new role.
“I think one of the strengths we’re going to have is me knowing the kids and what they can do and what they can’t do,” he said.
The Bulldogs’ 2020-21 senior class features Griffin Knight, Ridge Berry, Jett Berry and Keyan Cole. Jaxon Colvin is a freshman who earned a varsity letter as an eighth grader, and Austyn Banks is another freshman who saw varsity action at the end of last season.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the AHSAA canceled all play dates and team camps this summer. Smith sees that as a positive for the Bulldogs.
“We’re not going to have to worry about putting in plays, sets, offenses or anything like that,” Smith said. “We’re going to just concentrate on fundamentals and how we’re going to do things, and go over small details and build that way, from the ground up.”
Smith wants the Bulldogs to play an up-tempo style.
“I’d rather play faster, up-tempo, but being in a small school, a lot of times your talent dictates that,” he said. “We’re going to adapt to what we have.
“I would hope that we have kids of character who are going to play hard and represent Geraldine well. They’re going to represent us, not just on the court, but out in the community and in their lives when they finish here. I hope they grow into strong men who are productive. But on the court, we’re going to play hard. We’re going to get after it.”
Smith will encourage his players to play other sports.
“Most of them are probably just basketball only, but that’s something we’re going to work with too,” Smith said.
“I work well with [head football] Coach [Brad] Waldrop and [head baseball] Coach [Jamie] Gilbert. Coach Gilbert is planning on helping coach basketball still, and I help Coach Waldrop on Friday nights. We’ve already discussed some plans about working together and things of that nature.”
In the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, the Bulldogs will compete in Class 3A, Area 12 against Collinsville, Glencoe and Hokes Bluff. Collinsville moved up from 2A while Hokes Bluff moved down from 4A.
“It’s definitely unfamiliar territory as far as knowing Hokes Bluff and Glencoe and things about them,” Smith said. “Traditionally, they’ve been pretty strong in basketball, both of them.
“Coach [Jason] Presley is the boys coach at Hokes Bluff, and he was here for a year. I know him well, and people from Geraldine know him and remember him.
“Collinsville is traditionally a basketball school. Coach [Jon] Tidmore is coming off a state championship with the girls, so you know he knows what he’s doing.”
Besides Gilbert, Smith’s staff features Ryan Burns and Zach King, who came to Geraldine from Asbury in May.
“I’m proud of the assistants — Coach Gilbert, Coach Burns and Coach King,” Smith said. “They’re great guys to work with, and they’ve been super nice helping and volunteered to do anything. I’m blessed to have a staff like that.
“Even if it changes and one of them could take over [the varsity girls] or move to the girls [staff], it’s still going to be great having those guys that you can work with. If you don’t enjoy going to work every day, it’s bad.”
