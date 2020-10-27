Nancy Elizabeth “Betty” Keeble Roberts
Boaz
Nancy Elizabeth “Betty” Keeble Roberts, 85, formerly of Scottsboro, passed away October 24, 2020 in Boaz, Alabama.
Graveside services were held Tuesday October 27 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro with Rev. Micaiah Tanck officiating.
Mrs. Roberts is survived by her son James Arthur Roberts, Jr.; daughters, Nancy Wilson and Rosa (Ray) Bonini; granddaughter, Claire (Brandon) Ash; sister, Margaret Anne Loyd; great-granddaughter, Eve Ash.
Mrs. Roberts is also preceded in death by her husband Jim Roberts and her parents Harris Bernard and Rosa Hunt Keeble.
John Hufstedler Rohlfs
Boaz
John Hufstedler Rohlfs, 84, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home.
John was born October 27, 1935 in Ripley County, Missouri, to Emil Harm Rohlfs and Phenie Grace (Hufstedler) Rohlfs. He graduated from Normandy High School in 1953 and the University of Cincinnati in 1958. On October 19, 1957 he married Marjorie Carol Howerton in St. Louis, Missouri.
John was employed as an engineer for the Wagner Corporation for 40 years. After retiring, he taught math courses at Snead State Community College for another decade. John was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Boaz and was a beloved friend to so many in the Boaz community. John was known by all for his embodiment of Christian love, wisdom, compassion, and wit. He enjoyed jokes and laughter, solving difficult puzzles, and more than anything else, expressing his immense love for his immediate and extended family.
John was preceded by his parents and one brother, Max Emil Rohlfs. He is survived by his wife and three children, Brian Howerton Rohlfs, Melanie Rohlfs Schmidt, and Elisabeth Rohlfs-Hill; their spouses; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The service will be private; immediate family only attended at McRae Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 27. Pastor Aaron Johnson officiated. Burial followed at Hillcrest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering at fbcboaz.org/give/.
Dixie Jo Bell Perigo
Boaz
Dixie Jo Bell Perigo, 82, of King Street, Boaz, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at her residence.
Services were Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jeff Holderfield officiating. Interment followed in the Hillcrest Cemetery.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Robert Louis and Andrea Paxton Perigo, of Boaz; daughters, Margorie Perigo Morgan, of Boaz, and Joellen Lenore Perigo, of Ashville; three grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Frank Alsup
Albertville
Frank Alsup, 80, of Elm Street, Albertville, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Services were Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Jeri Manasco and Thomas Wortham officiating. Interment followed in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Glenda Morgan Alsup of Albertville; daughter, Dana (Tim) Edmondson, of Tennessee; two grandsons; one chosen grandson; one great-granddaughter; and one chosen great-grandson.
Clifford Hubert
Blankenship
Guntersville
Clifford Hubert Blankenship, 60, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home will assist the family. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Survivors include his children, Wesley and his fiancé Jessica, Mallory and Kelly; his sister, Shirley Blume; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Glenda Faye Gaddy
Boaz
Glenda Faye Gaddy, 77, of Boaz, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at Barfield Health Care
Graveside services were Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Salem Methodist Church Cemetery in Geraldine with the Rev. David Martin officiating. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Gaddy; daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Chris Cornelius; one granddaughter; one great-granddaughter; sisters, Ruby Fowler, Mary Fox, and Bobbie Coshatt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Harold Ray Gilbreath
Albertville
Harold Ray Gilbreath, 64, of Albertville, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Monday, Oct. 26, at New Home Baptist Church with Fred Wilks officiating. Burial was in the adjoining cemetery. Albertville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a brother, Phillip Gilbreath (Patricia), of Albertville; a niece; and two nephews.
Herman L. Gilreath
Grove Oak
Herman L. Gilreath, 87, of Grove Oak, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Crossville Health and Rehab.
Funeral services were Tuesday, October 27, at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tony Myrick officiating. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Survivors include sons, Tony Gilreath, of Summerville, Ga, and Michael Gilreath (Rhonda), of Trion, Ga.; stepson, Tommy Ezell, of Rome, Ga.; brothers, Archiey Gilreath, of Chickamauga, Ga., Alvin Gilreath, of Fyffe, Teddy Gilreath and Eddie Gilreath, both of Geraldine, and Melton Gilreath, of Sylvania; sisters, Lyvette Myrick and Wynell Smalley, both of Grove Oak, and Wyomia Petty and Delinda Duncan, both of Geraldine, five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Johnny Poole
Albertville
Johnny Poole, 73, of Albertville, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home.
His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Rock Springs Cemetery. Rev. Johnny Morrow and Rev. Mark Williams will officiate.
Visitation will be from 11:30 until 1 before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Poole; children, Tina Poole Jordan, Johnny Poole (Susan) and Chad Poole; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Tony Poole; and sister, Shirley Bishop.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donation to Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Monya A. Vanek
Albertville
Monya A. Vanek, 82, of Albertville, died Oct. 25, 2020, at her home.
No services were planned as the family chose cremation. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, John Vanek; daughter, Kelly Ann Wolanski-Vanek; sons, John Darryl Vanek (Linda), Kyle Paul Vanek (Jennifer) and Dwayne Craig Vanek (Kelly); 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Sue Nell Green
Boaz
Sue Nell Green, 92, of Boaz, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 31, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. before the service.
She is survived by her children, Jerry Green, Brenda Potridge (David), Faye Upton (Jim) and Kathy McElmoyl; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; brother, Cecil Peppers (Joyce); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Villa Bell Peppers Watson
Boaz
Villa Bell Peppers Watson, 96, of Boaz, died October 24, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Services will Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Albertville Memorial.
Family visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. (CST), and general visitation for friends will be from 1-2 p.m. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz.
She is survived by three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one brother, Cecil Peppers (Joyce); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
