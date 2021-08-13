Renewing your driver’s license can be a hassle, especially if you have to wait in a long line. That’s why Marshall County Probate Judge Andrea Lecroy recently proposed adding a probate satellite office in Boaz to help lessen the load on existing offices and better serve the community.
The county currently has two satellite tag offices in addition to the main office at the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville. The first satellite office was installed in Arab in 2002 followed by the second in Albertville in 2005.
“That took traffic off from the courthouse here in Guntersville,” Lecroy said. “It made it more convenient for those citizens out in the county.”
Lecroy said nearly every citizen of Marshall County will visit one of the probate offices at least once a year on average whether it be to acquire a vehicle tag, apply for a business license or renew a driver license. Use of the Albertville tag office has been increasing, drawing more residents from Boaz, Douglas, Horton and Asbury. The goal of adding an office in Boaz would be to give those people on the southern end of Marshall County another, perhaps more convenient, option and to cut the traffic down at the Albertville location.
To help make this dream a reality, the City of Boaz has offered to let the county use its old water board building located at 99 Railroad Avenue for the satellite office. Boaz would also take care of the utilities and maintenance for the office, Lecroy said.
Lecroy said the cost to the county would be roughly $85,900 for salaries for two employees including a senior clerk position, with an up-front cost of $13,000 and $4,500 monthly.
“I’m very conservative with money,” she said. “I treat the taxpayers money like I do my own.”
Another bonus to having an office in Boaz, she said, would be that it could draw in people from surrounding counties for driver’s license renewals, which can be done anywhere in the state, thus increasing revenue for Marshall County.
Lecroy said her revenue projection of $1.8 million for the 2021 fiscal year has already been surpassed to nearly $2.1 million with two months still to go
“I’m so proud of that. I want to continue to do that … to be a help to the county,” she said.
District 2 Commissioner expressed concerns over funding the project, particularly at a time when the county already has other big projects in the works, such as the animal shelter and jail renovations. County Attorney Clint Maze said it may be possible to use some of the $18 million COVID-relief funds received from American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help cover the costs of the new office given that it would help decrease the number of people crowding into one enclosed area. However, he would need to take a closer look before making that determination.
District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate said an additional satellite tag office is one of the most requested items of his constituents as well as many others in the area.
“You’re going to make hundreds of thousands of people happy with this,” Shumate said to Lecroy.
The commission voted 3-1 in favor of approving the satellite office. Watson, who dissented for budgetary reasons, said, “We have to live within our means.”
The office is tentatively scheduled to open in January 2022.
