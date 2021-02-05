Dear Editor,
Recently the city of Albertville sued “The Citizens and Taxpayers of Albertville.”
You say what!! That’s right the city sued the citizens.
This is a tactic used in the last few years where the cities can guarantee a developer or lender, that when he gets a deal made with the city for a development, and the city offers an abatement or grant of taxpayer money, the citizens cannot interfere with the deal in any court in the state.
Recently, Albertville refinanced $50 million of bonds including a $5 million dollar grant to an out of state developer for “the shoppes of Albertville,” took the citizens to circuit court and was awarded a judgment which validated such action, now the citizens cannot challenge it.
Researchers have concluded that in the long run, such grants serve no valid benefit to the citizens, but look good for the officials in the short run.
Joel Kennamer
Guntersville
