Note: People charged with a crime are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.
April 30
Nikkie Smalley was charged with failure to appear.
Christopher Roden was charged with failure to appear, third-degree escape and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ladonna Stonebreaker was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
May 1
Donald Chandler was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Kyle Ayers was charged with third-degree escape, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substance.
Austin Morgan was charged with possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lacey Frasier was charged with four counts of failure to appear, two counts of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property.
Michelle Finley was charged with obstructing government operations.
May 2
Brittany Furline was charged with failure to appear.
Wesley Guffey was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Garett Matchen was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pamela Abernathy was charged with a court order.
May 3
Dawn Burnett was charged with third-degree burglary.
Spencer Kilgore was charged with third-degree burglary.
Jonathan Walker was charged with illegal possession of a pistol.
May 4
Patrick Ridge was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree burglary.
Dana Tidwell was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan Walker was charged with illegal possession of a pistol.
Dillon Finch was charged with menacing and first-degree receiving stolen property.
Jimmy Skyles was charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle, public intoxication, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timothy Clark was charged with receiving stolen property.
Prestwood Alen was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
May 5
Cory Frazier was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and criminal littering.
Isaac Edwards was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal littering.
Ashley Garner was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 7
Richard Floyd was charged with failure to appear.
Daryl Watts was charged with DUI.
May 8
Tony Brown was charged with two counts of attempting to elude, first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.
Heath Dixson was charged with a SORNA violation.
Shawn Nori was charged with being a fugitive from justice and was held for another agency.
May 9
Corey Yarbrough was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Leopold was charged with failure to appear.
May 10
Britt Heinrich was charged with attempting to elude and public intoxication.
Crystal Poe was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Timothy McKeehan was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 11
Jimmy Worthey was charged with first-degree theft of property.
Gary Day was charged with a court order.
May 12
Myron Smith was charged with third-degree domestic violence and carrying a brass knuckles/slingshot.
Cheryl Riddle was charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.
Jacob Wade was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 13
Steven Carter was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal littering and tampering with a witness.
Zion Johnson was charged with failure to pay, failure to appear and a probation violation.
Bruce Smith was charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance.
Vincent Moore was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution of a controlled substance.
Demario Gunn was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of marijuana.
May 14
John McClendon was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
James Sisk was charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance,second-degree promoting prison contraband and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Pope was charged with a parole violation.
Roger Lynch was charged with possession of controlled and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth Knight was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
May 15
Kyle Sewell was charged with failure to appear.
Craig Maddox was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Erica Peyton was charged with third-degree escape and resisting arrest.
Paul Poe was charged with a court order.
Stanley Wooten was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samantha Brown was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.
May 16
Joseph Hill was charged with failure to appear.
May 17
Dillon Finch was charged with first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary.
May 18
Andres Gaspar was charged with DUI and CHINS/causing delinquency.
Tony Parton was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia,second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Crystal Smalley was charged with chemical endangerment of exposing a child.
Johnny Brannon was charged with DUI.
Christy Brady was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia,second-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs and chemical endangerment of exposing a child.
Jason Williamson was charged with a probation violation.
Jason Baugh was charged with a court order.
May 19
Mallery Orr was charged with six counts of failure to appear and failure to pay.
Cody Crumley was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
May 20
Jame Culbert was charged with DUI.
Markus Tibbett was charged with third-degree escape.
Tyler Holidielf was charged with attempting to elude.
Melvin Moss was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyler Bennett was charged with third-degree domestic violence and disorderly conduct.
Carlton Liles was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
May 21
Allen Rollins was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Eric Brown was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bryan Hulsey was charged with failure to appear.
Christopher Goggan was charged with seven counts of failure to appear.
May 22
James Floyd was charged with a probation violation.
Sonya Perry was charged with five counts of failure to appear.
Christopher Gentry was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
George Dunn was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
James Little was charged with third-degree escape.
May 23
Melvin Moss was charged with five counts of failure to appear, two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christie Filmore was charged with DUI.
Kelly Edmondson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffery Wood was charged with failure to appear.
Daniel Segura was charged with domestic violence by strangulation/suffocation.
William Leopold was charged with failure to appear.
May 24
Jason Townson was charged with DUI and attempting to elude.
Charles Mabry was held for another agency.
Jennifer Wilson was charged with failure to appear.
May 25
Jared Schrader was charged with failure to appear.
Wesley Smith was charged with eight counts of failure to appear.
Adam Lamunyon was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft of property.
Michael Nelson was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
May 26
Ladona Moreland was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
Desaray Cummings was charged with abuse of a child and willful torture.
Alizabeth Watson was charged with chemical endangerment of exposing a child.
Jeremey Wofford was charged with public lewdness.
Dustin Medckie was charged with attempting to elude and DUI.
Margo Gomez was charged with DUI.
May 27
Rodney Breedwell was charged with third-degree robbery, first-degree criminal mischief and menacing.
Kenneth Cason was charged with failure to appear.
William Thompson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude and third-degree domestic violence.
May 28
Courtney Cannon was charged with third-degree domestic violence and disorderly conduct.
Corderra Dupree was charged with harassment.
James Craig was charged with third-degree theft of property.
Brian Hodge was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scotty Hodge was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
Paul Kephart was charged with failure to appear.
Octavius Nash was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution of a controlled substance.
May 29
Danny Betz was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.