The United Way of Marshall County is lending support and seeking volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to United Way of Marshall County Marketing and Community Impact Director Raquel Zavaleta.
“One way you can support our community during these uncertain times is by donating to our Community Crisis Relief Fund, established as a response to assist Marshall County residents during this global pandemic,” Zavaleta said. “Your contributions to our fund stay in our community. It’s an act of LOCAL LOVE in a Global Crisis.”
She said United Way’s relief fund would assist the community in three key areas: providing funding to support food pantries and feeding programs, providing emergency financial assistance and funding distressed nonprofits in the area.
“Please donate what you can to help our neighbors in need,” she said. “Every donation — big or small — makes a difference. Our community wins when we live united.”
To donate, visit unitedwaymarshall.org/relieffund or mail checks to: United Way of Marshall County, 709 Blount Ave., Guntersville, AL 35976.
“With your support, we can help our community through these uncertain times,” she said. “In times like these, accurate information is very important. More than ever, Marshall County residents rely on services provided by government and nonprofit organizations to address their needs during a crisis. 211 was created just for this purpose. This service is free, confidential, and available 24/7.”
Marshall County residents are encouraged to call 211 First Call for Help for information and resources available in our community during this outbreak, Zavaleta said.
“211 operators are trained professionals with experience fielding questions and providing fact-based answers,” she said. “2-1-1 connects callers with local community services such as COVID-19 response programs, food, shelter, counseling, employment assistance, senior services, volunteering opportunities and more.”
In an effort to provide the most up-to-date, accurate information to the community, she said if an individual or organization is providing services in the area in response to the outbreak, the United Way urges them to email the agency about the program/service information at info@unitedwaymarshall.org to be added to the United Way’s database.
“As this public health emergency continues to unfold, we will be here to help residents of Alabama find the resources needed during these unprecedented times,” she said.
