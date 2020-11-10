On Tuesday, Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker announced the appointment of Joe Whitmore as President of Snead State Community College. Whitmore has served as Interim President at the college since June.
“Mr. Whitmore has been a committed member of the Snead State family for many years and will be a capable leader for the college moving forward,” Baker said. “The Sand Mountain community will be well-served by Joe’s decades of higher education experience and commitment to student success both inside and outside the classroom.”
Whitmore’s career in higher education began in 1994 when he came on as the Director of Business Services at Jacksonville State University. During his 22-year career at Jacksonville State, he held the roles of Director of Institutional Analysis, Director of Institutional Support Services, and finally Associate Vice President for Business and Auxiliary Services.
Whitmore joined the Snead State Parson family in 2016. Prior to being named Interim President, he served as the college’s Vice President for Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer. Whitmore began his career in the financial services industry, serving at both SouthTrust and Compass Banks.
Whitmore earned a Bachelor of Finance and a Master of Business Administration from Jacksonville State University. He is currently pursuing his Doctorate of Education with a focus on Higher Education Leadership from the American College of Education.
“Snead State is unmatched in our commitment to create the ultimate student experience whether in person or online and it’s an honor to lead the Parson community at this unique time,” Whitmore said. “Snead has continued to evolve over its more than 122 years of service and I look forward to continuing to work alongside our faculty, staff, and students as we chart our path forward.”
Whitmore’s latest appointment at Snead State begins Tuesday, Dec. 1.
About ACCS
With 24 community colleges in more than 130 locations, the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) is Alabama’s gateway to first-class, affordable education and technical training to compete in a constantly evolving workforce. More than 168,000 Alabamians benefit from the various certification, credential, dual enrollment and degree programs ACCS offers alongside leading industry partners. The System includes the Alabama Technology Network, which provides extensive training and service offerings directly to business and industry. ACCS is governed by the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees.
