A bridge on Alabama 205 near Albertville will be named in honor of an Albertville native and decorated war hero.
A recently upgraded bridge at 1740 Alabama 205 will be named in honor of Ola Lee Mize on May 11 at 11 a.m. said Jennifer Palmer, Executive Director of the Marshall County Legislative Office.
“Over the years, several people have expressed a desire for him to be recognized somehow in our community,” Palmer said. “He was born in Rabbittown and when the new bridge was built, it seemed like a great thing.
“There have been several people submit letters in support of this, including the Albertville mayor and council, the Albertville Museum members and local DAV members.
“Rep. Kerry Rich and Sen. Clay Scofield talked it over and got a resolution passed through the state. We went from there to working with the Department of Transportation and got the sign. The ceremony has been delayed due to the pandemic and COVID-19.”
Palmer said Mayor Tracy Honea, Albertville City Council members, local legislative delegation members and Albertville Museum board members will be on hand for the ceremony.
In case of bad weather, the ceremony will be held at the Albertville City Museum in downtown Albertville.
His story
Mize, the son of the late Hubert A. and Lula Belle Barry Mize, holds a long list of military achievements. He was forced to leave school in the nineth grade to help the family put food on the table. But after working a string of low-paying jobs, Mize tried to enlist in the Army. He was initially rejected for not weighing enough, but he successfully enlisted on a second try in 1950 despite only having one eye.
After basic training, Mize joined the 82nd Airborne Division. He was planning on completing his tour and going to college, but the Korean War interrupted his plans. He decided to re-enlist and volunteered for combat on the front lines. He joined K Company, 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division.
As he had requested, Mize soon found himself on the front lines, manning a critical post in a mountainous area near Surang-ni in South Korea called Outpost Harry.
Company K, 15th Infantry of the 3rd Division took over Outpost Harry near Chumon on June 4, 1953. On June 8, U.N. and Chinese communist delegates seemed ready to sign a cease-fire. Less than 48 hours later, however, the communist forces attacked. Outpost Harry was first hit on the night of June 11.
Mize, then a 21-year-old sergeant, first rescued a wounded man at a listening post for Outpost Harry, then assessed the damage to the listening post and began to set up its defense. Waves of troops came at Mize and the few men who had survived the first attack. In the wreckage, Mize used his carbine to gun down enemy soldiers, while two other Americans caught and refilled his empty clips as quickly as possible.
When the small band had nearly run out of ammunition, Mize decided they should head for the platoon command post -- but they found it battered and out of action. They gathered the ammunition and weapons there and formed a barricade. Mize kept them going for two hours until the enemy fire abated. He encouraged them, moved from one to the next, and begged them to keep up their fire. After a quick patrol, Mize found a lieutenant with a radio set and ordered artillery to take out the enemy positions on the hill.
At dawn, Mize ordered the artillery to cease fire, then organized a counterattack that wiped out the remaining enemy. Mize and the eight men who were left, having regained the bunkers, went back to their battalion.
The battalion commander was incredulous when he learned how Mize had almost single-handedly held Outpost Harry. “Well, there I was when the attack came,” the modest sergeant explained. “There just wasn’t time to be scared or anything. We had to try and hold that position.”
Of the 56 Americans at Outpost Harry, only eight survived.
Sergeant Ola L. Mize was recommended for the Medal of Honor but initially refused, saying, “It should go to the troops who died defending Outpost Harry.” He finally received the Medal of Honor in 1954 from President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Ola Mize remained in the Army after Korea and became an officer. He attended the Special Forces Officers Course in 1962 and was assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group upon graduation. In late 1963, he deployed to Vietnam with the 5th Special Forces Group as an A Team Leader. As a Green Beret Camp Commander, he helped train local Vietnamese people to oppose the Viet Cong. In 1965, Mize was assigned to the Special Forces Training Group at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. As head of the Advanced Training Committee, he was responsible for the HALO, SCUBA, and SKYHOOK schools. He was credited with starting the Combat Divers Qualification Course at Key West, Florida.
Mize returned to Vietnam in 1966-67 and again in 1969 where he was Commander of the 3rd Mobile Strike Force [Cambodian Troops]. He was nominated for a second Medal of Honor but Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara turned it down “because Mize was an officer and had already received one.” In 1975, Mize, who was now a Colonel, was assigned as Chief for the Special Forces School, Field Training Division at Fort Bragg. He later became Commander of the school, then known as the U.S. Army JFK Institute for Military Assistance. The school was later renamed the Special Warfare School. Colonel Ola L. Mize retired in 1981. Besides the Medal of Honor, his awards included the Silver Star, Legion of Merit [with Oak Leaf Cluster], Bronze Star [with four Oak Leaf Clusters], Master Parachutist Badge, Ranger Tab, SCUBA Badge and Combat Infantryman’s Badge [second award].
After retirement, Colonel Mize moved to Gadsden where he was involved in military affairs and often gave motivational speeches
Ola Mize died on March 12, 2014 at the age of 82. He was buried at Crestwood Memorial Cemetery in East Gadsden.
Just four months prior to Mize’s death, The Ola Lee Mize Patriots Park and War Memorial Museum located at Noccalula Falls State Park had been dedicated and named for the Colonel.
On May 14, 2015, the 50th anniversary of the Special Forces Underwater Operations School at Key West, Florida, the Headquarters and Administration Building was named for Colonel Ola Lee Mize.
